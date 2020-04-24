Dreaming of takeovers: Bistro Bistro stews, steers local fans; Buccan resumes service from the sidewalk – News – The Palm Beach Post

Palm Beach County Coronavirus Updates: A look at two favorite West Palm, Palm Beach restaurants that offer take-away and delivery services.

Back in the day, before the coronavirus shutdown, café owners Carole Gallant and Alain Ponze could poetically describe their Northwood customers to their fresh pastries and stews, made their daily quizzes dreamy without an ounce of cheese and their sandwiches baguette heavily stacked.

Of course, these are not ordinary days at their charming Bistro Bistro Café. But that does not mean that the husband and wife are hanging their aprons. The first morning light finds them in the kitchen, baking brioche, laying smoked salmon and brie slices on fresh baguettes, holding containers of homemade beef burgundy and mushrooms.

All the hospitality they have done to customers has paid off. Gallant says it’s their regulators who are keeping the shop in business.

“I call them and say to them, ‘I have a Boeuf Bourguignon today. Should I save you some?’ We make fresh soup every day. And our quiche – we sell it whole or with the slice. They love our quiche, “says Gallant. Her husband is from Montreal, from Lyon, France. They opened the bakery / cafe almost 10 years ago.

They also sell gourmet supplies such as olive oils, specialty spices, condiments and wines.

Buccan, the nationally acclaimed restaurant on South Palm Beach County Road, also has a new routine. The restaurant, which is home to well-known chefs James Beard, Clay Conley and Zach Bell, resumed its kerbside collection and limited restaurant delivery services on Wednesday.

At lunchtime (11 am-4pm), Buccan offers items from its Sandwich Shop menu: hot and cold sandwiches, daily soups and salads, sides and homemade soft drinks. At dinner (4-8pm), the menu lists favorites from Buccan and sister Imoto’s spot: meatballs with Parmesan polenta, snapper in beurre blanc sauce, barbecue ribs with hand-rolled mac and cheese, crudos, nigiri, sashimi, sushi rolls and fried rice kimchi. All orders are taken online at buccanpalmbeach.com. Also offered to go: batch cocktails, wine and beer.

Buccan is offering deliveries for zip codes 33480, 33401 and 33405. The restaurant’s front-of-house staff makes the deliveries.

THE DETAILS

Bistro Bistro: 506 Northwood Rd. in Northwood Village, West Palm Beach, 561-228-1081; open Mon-Sat 9 am-3pm; pickup from the sidewalk, delivery via UberEats

Buccan: 350 S. County Rd., Palm Beach, 561-833-3450; open daily 11 am-8pm; pavement picking, limited delivery

