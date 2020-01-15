Dream job alert! Remote Irish Island Seeks Two People To Manage Coffee

If you love the great outdoors, good coffee, soft beaches and the sound of the ocean crashing against the shore, you will love this new job that opens on a remote Irish island. The large island of Blasket, with more than 1,100 acres of unspoiled, largely mountainous land, is looking for a couple to manage its quaint cafe and manage the island’s accommodation for seven months. As the island’s summer season begins in April, locals are looking for someone to settle on the island until October. On Twitter, the job list explains: “A single position is required – looking for long-term management Coffee. Couple or two friends. April 1, 2020 – October 2020 accommodation and food provided.” Close to the off Count Kerry’s coast, the island is a relatively under-the-radar location, with only a handful of full-time residents. Being part of an archipelago of six islands, it is only accessible by boat from the surrounding islands. In the 20th century, the small fishing community was reduced to around 20 inhabitants (the largest number ever believed to be around 150). But after the government stepped in to help, its crumbling numbers have fortunately increased. With a famous fishing heritage, idyllic views and a natural environment, this is the perfect place to head out if you are looking to spend your summer away from the crowds. If you would like to apply for the position, contact Alice at info@greatblasketisland.net for more information. Associated video: Company looking to pay someone close to $ 4,000 to assess theme parks in Florida

If you love the great outdoors, good coffee, soft beaches and the sound of the ocean crashing against the shore, you will love this new job that opens on a remote Irish island.

The large island of Blasket, with more than 1,100 acres of unspoiled, largely mountainous land, is looking for a couple to manage its quaint cafe and manage the island’s accommodation for seven months.

With the start of the island’s summer season in April, locals are looking for someone to settle on the island until October.

On Twitter, the job list explains: “A single position is required – looking for long-term management of Island Accommodation and Coffee Shop. Couple or two friends. April 1, 2020 – October 2020 accommodation and food provided.”

** Job offer **

A single position is required – looking for long-term management of Island Accommodation and Coffee Shop. Couple or two friends.

April 1, 2020 – October 2020 accommodation and food provided.

Email Alice at info@greatblasketisland.net for more information pic.twitter.com/RJFfrr4QDH

– Great Blasket Island (@gbisland) January 10, 2020

A stone’s throw from Count Kerry’s coast, the island is a relatively under-the-radar spot, with only a handful of full-time residents. Being part of an archipelago of six islands, it is only accessible by boat from the surrounding islands.

In the 20th century, the small fishing community was reduced to around 20 inhabitants (the largest number ever believed to be around 150). But after the government stepped in to help, its crumbling numbers have fortunately increased.

With a famous fishing heritage, idyllic views and a natural environment, this is the perfect place to head out if you are looking to spend your summer away from the crowds.

Interested? If you would like to apply for the position, contact Alice at info@greatblasketisland.net for more information.

Related Video: Company Seeks To Pay Someone Nearly $ 4,000 To Assess Florida Theme Parks

.