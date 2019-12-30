Dre Greenlaw summons Dan Bunz in shirt number 57 of the 49ers – The Reporter

Loading...

It is difficult to imagine a stop at greater risk than Dre Greenlaw made in Sunday night's victory at the NFC West. But a strong candidate would be familiar to fans of the 49ers: The Stop.

Of course, the game was not so tight and it was only the third quarter, but the fact that Dan Bunz's famous tackle came in a Super Bowl has to count for something.

The similarity between the plays is strange: a 49ers backup linebacker with No. 57 stopped what looked like a safe touchdown in a game he must win and finished 26-21.

I will confess that, as a transplant here in the Bay Area and someone who was not yet born for The Stop (Pt. 1), I had no idea who Bunz was or why his name was invoked on Sunday night.

So I went to school, courtesy of Pat Sumerall and John Madden in the call for Super Bowl XVI.

With the 49ers leading 20-7 in the third quarter of the Super Bowl, the Bengals drove into the San Francisco 5-yard line, seeking to reduce their deficit to a score.

First fall: Massive fullback, Pete Johnson, takes a two-yard transfer to the Niners & # 39; 1. Bunz hits to stop him after Blair Bush

Second down: It's Johnson again, stopped without profit by Bunz and Jack Reynolds.

Third below: Charles Alexander catches a pass on the right floor and just has to turn forward to score, and Bunz makes an entry for ages, hitting it high to prevent it from bending in the end zone.

Fourth down: The Bengals go with Johnson for the third time, but Bunz, Reynolds, Ronnie Lott and a group of 49ers find him in the hole and deny him again.

The position on the goal line slowed the momentum of the Bengals and kept the 49ers mattress comfortable, which became a great deal after Cincinnati scored on his next drive. Two Ray Wersching field goals, making the Bengals' touchdown with 16 seconds make no sense.

Without Bunz's play, the Niners' advantage would have been in danger with much more time remaining.

Without the Greenlaw tackle, the 2019 team would be playing as a visitor this week. Instead, they have the internal track of the NFC for the Super Bowl.

For a more complete picture of Bunz, read the profile of former Bay Area News Group writer Dan Brown, in which he reports on the hero Niners in retirement.