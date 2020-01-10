Drayton Entertainment audition for training programs for young people

Loading...

Huron Country Playhouse in Grand Bend

A leading theater company from Ontario is organizing auditions for training programs for young people, including one that could bring them on stage.

Drayton Entertainment audition for its 2020 season Musical theater program for children and children’s choir at the Huron Country Playhouse in Grand Bend on February 9.

“We are always surprised by the talent and passion we have seen from young artists throughout the county,” said Alex Mustakas, artistic director of Drayton.

“As a professional company, we feel responsible for developing the artists of tomorrow. Our sessions for the youth theater program and the children’s choir opportunities help prepare young talent for future success. “

The try-outs will decide who gets access to the Youth Musical Theater Program in Grand Bend and the Children’s Choir for a chance to perform in Sleeping Beauty: The Panto, from July 2-18 in Huron Country Playhouse II.

Youth cast in production will be divided into teams and perform according to a rotating schedule.

Prior registration is required for audition.

The Youth Musical Theater Program, in its fifth year, is “designed to cultivate the community, encourage leadership, stimulate imagination and foster confidence, while offering aspiring young artists the opportunity to learn from professional theater artists and a deeper appreciation for live performance, “said Mustakas.

He said students from 8 to 12 years of age will train with industry professionals in singing, dancing, acting, auditing and technical theater during a one-week training session in Grand Bend from July 13-17.

There is now also the Pre-Professional Production Program in Grand Bend that gives teen artists “hands-on insight into how a musical is cast, rehearsed and performed,” said Mustakas.

In that program, artists aged 13-18 present a junior version of 60 minutes of Disney’s Frozen in Huron Country Playhouse II. This two-week session is held from July 27 to August 7, followed by 10 performances of Frozen Jr., twice daily from August 11 to 15.

The children’s choir program offers young artists aged 9-15 the opportunity to audition for the youth ensemble in the production of Sleeping Beauty: The Panto, with professional artists in the lead roles.

If you go

What: Auditions for the 2020 season Musical theater program of Drayton Entertainment and the children’s choir and the pre-professional production program.

When: February 9th.

TrueHuron Country Playhouse, 70689 B Line, Grand Bend

Information: Visit youthmusicaltheatreprogram.com for audio registration, audition times and details about the youth programs, including the Children’s Choir.