Draymond Green: Raptors ‘wouldn’t have stood a chance’ vs. healthier Durant

Kevin Durant‘s devastating harm in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals was 1 of the main turning details of the sequence, and Draymond Green seemingly agrees with that statement.

Durant, who was however a member of the Golden Condition Warriors, suffered an Achilles injury in that fateful Activity 5 from the Toronto Raptors. Even with leaving early, the Warriors secured the acquire in Toronto right before the Raptors clinched the title in Video game 6.

Approximately 12 months later on, Environmentally friendly is adamant that the Warriors would’ve received their 3rd straight championship with a healthy Durant.

“[Toronto] wouldn’t have stood a chance if Kevin did not get damage,” Environmentally friendly mentioned on Showtime’s All The Smoke with former NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. “Kevin never get harm — you noticed the activity he arrived back in Video game 5, I looked up, it was like six minutes to go, we had like 40 points in the initially quarter.”

Durant experienced 11 details in 12 minutes in Game 5 just before he was hurt. The Warriors also misplaced Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney to injuries through the Finals, with the likes of DeMarcus Cousins, Steph Curry and Andre Iguodala injured at distinctive levels in the course of the 2019 submit-time.

Durant ultimately remaining the Warriors through free of charge company and signed with the Brooklyn Nets last July. He has yet to engage in a single minute with his new crew due to the fact of the Achilles injuries.