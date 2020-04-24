Drawing Disney characters as animators provides free tutorials online

Disney animators pass on your best tips and skills so you can draw characters at home.

The online guides are free and guide you through the basic steps to get your Disney characters up and running.

Haven’t received Disney Plus yet? Get a seven-day free trial or order £ 59.99 a year.

The #drawwithdisneyanimation series includes Mickey Mouse, an original and modern version of the 2013 TV series “Pie with an Eye”.

Tutorials include Buzz Lightyear, Winnie the Pooh, Tinkerbell, and Frozen’s Olaf.

There is a full playlist of Disney drawing animations to try.

How to draw Mickey Mouse

Why not start with Mickey Mouse? You have a choice; there are classic Miki, modern Miki and TV Miki.

[attach] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vKfb0pyI3ZA [/ attach]

How to draw Olafi

If you have Mickey’s belt, why not try something else? You can choose between some frozen characters, such as Olaf, Anna and Elsa.

[attach] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lQ9Bmzw3ims [/ attach]

How to draw Timon

To celebrate the release of the new Lion King, the animators also went back to basics and drew the old school Timon. Why not let him go?

[attach] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wcJs5kgEY5w [/ attach]

How to draw a stitch

Stitch is also a lot of fun to draw. You can start with the basic shape of the face and then work up to looser poses.

[attach] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lv5qFYJNTbs [/ attach]

Haven’t seen your favorite character? Well, there are more. The Disney Park Animation Academy is behind the cool tutorials and has a lot to choose from. Although everything is at home, it is a great activity for children and adults alike.

If you have a go, share your experiment with the hashtag #drawwithdisneyanimation.

Animator and director Eric Goldberg also took YouTube to a course on how to draw Ballo from The Jungle Book.

[attach] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fOvY84ljpQ4 [/ attach]

Why not get bogged down and share your efforts online? All you need is bare things – pencils and a piece of paper. No special equipment required. However, if you run out of supplies, you can get a sketchbook pillow or a set of different crayons.