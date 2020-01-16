Draw, plan, tickets, appointments, how to watch

Book your reserved seat in one of the three world-class stadiums: Rod Laver Arena, Margaret Court Arena or Melbourne Arena.

Stadium ticket prices

Rod Laver day tickets: $ 95- $ 230

Rod Laver Night Tickets: $ 105-380

Margaret Court day tickets: $ 72- $ 137

Margaret Court Night tickets: $ 72 – $ 137

Melbourne Arena day tickets: $ 110 – $ 120

(Ticket prices vary depending on the lap and seat)

Tickets can be purchased through the Australian Open website or through Ticketmaster.

If you want to give your Australian Open a little flair, try a culinary experience. Click this link to find out what’s available.

The stars

On returning to the Australian Open, defending champions Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic will play.

All the stars of the tennis world will be present, including Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev as well as the Australian Alex de Minaur (fitness due to an abdominal injury), Nick Kyrgios, John Millman and Matthew Ebden.

Defending champion of the Australian Open Naomi Osaka.Credit:AAP

If it’s the women you’re coming to, Serena Williams, Simona Halep and Caroline Wozniacki who will retire after these Australian Open, and of course Australian No. 1, Ashleigh Barty, as well as Daria Gavrilova and Samantha Stosur.

Don’t you want to miss a particular player? The main draw for the first round was released on Thursday evening. Here you can see the Australians in action. The tournament schedule is updated daily on the Australian Open official website.

How to get there

By car: With 700,000 participants, parking will be difficult. The parking spaces are located at Yarra Park Car Park, which can be entered through Gate 3 on Punt Road. Get in early because the parking barriers open every day two hours before the event. The parking fee is $ 10 flat rate per day. Otherwise, parking is available in Melbourne CBD.

By tram: A tram shuttle service is free for all Australian Open ticket holders. The shuttle bus runs on Route 70 from the CBD to the tram stops Rod Laver Arena and Melbourne Arena and ends one hour after the end of the game.

By bus: Buses run regularly and stop within walking distance of the event. You can take 605 (City-Gardenvale), which stops at Olympic Boulevard, or 246 (Latrobe Uni-Elsternwick Station), which stops on the corner between Olympic Boulevard and Punt Road.

By train: Richmond, Flinders Street and Jolimont stations are within walking distance of Melbourne Park. Please note any delays or replacement bus connections for the Frankston, Pakenham, Cranbourne and Sandringham lines. More information about all updates can be found at ptv.vic.gov.au.

Melbourne Park comes to life for the Australian Open

Where else to see

If you don’t want to attend the event, visit Fed Square’s live site, which features a Beyond Blue Chill Room, Garnier and Dunlop freebies, and more, as you watch the action on the big screen.

Or if you’d prefer to stay at home, you can tune in to Channel Nine for all of the live AO tournament coverage.

You can stay up to date by tracking live blogs on The Age daily for two weeks, or by checking Open’s official accounts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Melbourne eating, drinking and shopping

The upscale dining options have expanded this year as part of the Chef’s Series. The chefs Duangporn “Bo” Songvisava, Sarah Todd, Donna Hay and Annaliese Gregory offer elaborate tasting meals at The Glasshouse.

In Rockpool and Nobu you can also enjoy 5-star restaurants. Treat yourself to world-famous cuisine, first-class Australian products and unique dishes.

The Country Side, East Side and North Side boroughs will be home to some of Melbourne’s best-known food and beverage brands or restaurant pop-ups. Discover Attica, Stella Artois, Pure Blond, Grill’d, Miyagi, Sun Kitchen, 1573 Bar, Aperol, Mamasita and Biggie Smalls to name a few.

The Western Precinct will be home to all of the technical stuff, including a virtual reality experience and the Channel Nine studio. Here you can try one of The Royale Brothers’ top rated Burger Melbourne or refresh yourself in a Canadian club.

Vegan, vegetarian and other nutritional needs are taken into account in a wide variety of food trucks, restaurants and pop-up restaurants.

All your shopping is done in Garden Square and High Street. You will find Crumpler, EleVen from Venus, Volley and the AO Shop and Fan Shop.

Stay cool with the kids

Don’t sweat the heat and keep up with free water refill stations, a brand new shade sail over Show Court 3 and shake up fans throughout the area. Or try the Super Soaker Water Park to cool off.

The Australian Open is suitable for all ages. Bring the children and take part in some activities. Most activities include stroller parking and changing and parents’ rooms.

The ANZ Tennis Hot Shots Zone opens for children aged 4 to 10 on January 23.

The AO Ballpark is a paradise for children with a climbing wall, a zip line, go-karts and an obstacle course for all-day entertainment between games.

If your children are between 5 and 12 years old, you can also hand them over to the childcare of the Kids Club in Federation Square. Reservations are mandatory and start at $ 80. More information about this service can be found here.

The Kids Tennis Day returns this year on January 18th. The AO Ballpark will be open to everyone and ANZ Tennis Hot Shots will be held in the Rod Laver Arena so that children can get involved. Peppa Pig and others will also be there to say hello.

The Australian Open Trophies are also on display for parents, and the Rod Laver Arena is open all day to watch some of the biggest stars practice their victories. Tickets for adults are only $ 10 and children are $ 5.

The Veronicas are among the acts that will appear at the Australian Open. Credit: Getty Images

entertainment

Fortnite enthusiasts will be delighted to see another two-day tournament at the Margaret Court Arena on February 1-2. Some of the world’s best solo players will fight for a share of the Main Event’s $ 400,000 prize pool on Sunday.

Music fans were blessed with the AO Live Stage this year.

The acts include international artists such as Bastille, Billy Idol, Example, Max Frost and Broods as well as 23 Australian artists from Ziggy Alberts to The Veronicas.

The indie brothers Ollie and Louis from Lime Cordiale heat up the stage with their inevitable stage presence and Matt Corby will slow things down with his gentle singing. For all the details go here.

This year, on January 19, there will be a combined concert by Girls Day Out and AO Music for Relief, in which all proceeds will go to the Red Cross.

Join Jessica Mauboy, Montaigne and Lily Papas for an evening with Australian flair from 6.30 p.m. Tickets cost just $ 20 for adults and $ 5 for children.

