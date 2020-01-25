Drama at the Sundance Dinner in honor of the cook Alice Waters

PARK CITY, Utah – A dinner in honor of cook and activist Alice Waters almost turned into a food fight when a participant interrupted her speech and left many without a word.

The 75-year-old Waters talked about her idea of ​​edible education at ChefDance 2020 during the Sundance Film Festival on Friday, when a woman who took part in the event with actor Ross Butler blurted out: “I disagree.”

The interruption of the nameless woman was supposed to be a compliment, since she explained that it was Waters’ efforts to bring about changes in public schools across the country, but the news was not properly received.

ChefDance founder Mimi Kim’s nephew, sitting with “Grey’s Anatomy” newcomer Alex Landi, ran to Butler’s table and began to chastise the woman for her comments. Butler, who was also present with co-star Justin Prentice, remained silent uncomfortably during the awkward exchange that stared at the room.

At some point someone came over to clarify the situation. Waters ended her speech and returned to her seat to finish the four-course meal prepared by head chef Gabriela Cámara.

Waters had apparently remained unaffected by the ordeal when seen talking to Butler and Prentice. Once she wrapped her hands around Prentice’s neck before hugging him.

Later that evening, Butler was sighted in Tao Park City, probably to forget what had happened earlier that night.

