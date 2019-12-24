Drake's "war" is compared to Skepta, and drill fans don't

Loading...

In Drake's new song "War", the Canadian rapper picks up another new flow and drops a lot of British slang, which led American hip-hop fans to make grime rapper Skepta the latest victim of Drake's perceived "culture vulture" tendencies to explain. There is only one problem: "War" is actually presented in the style of British drills and not dirt, and British fans are committed to defending their local star – and ridicule Americans because once again they miss cultural differences that lack obvious to locals, but a riddle to people who most countries can hardly identify in their own country.

Drake does a British drill / grime track and Skepta tends to be the only British rapper that Americans know to compare. Ls everywhere.

– Unqualified hot person (@trbutemnyxx) December 24, 2019

Drake is always immersed in subcultures for inspiration, but the British scene has a special connection to its Canadian roots. Both American hip-hop and British grime stem from Jamaican dancehall, and significant Jamaican emigrants live in all three countries (the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada). However, hip-hop is based on black American music traditions like jazz, funk, R&B and soul, while grime evolved from electronic music styles like garage and jungle. They are similar, but unique. UK-Drill is based on Grime's foundation with more violent, band-oriented lyrics and slower cadences, and adds melodies where Grime generally uses more punchy, faster flows.

Headie One, K Trap, Kwengface, Digga D, etc. have been making such songs for years, let alone in the daily newspaper, and this new song will likely contain more numbers than all of their numbers combined. This song screams UK drill, not a "new" Drake or Skepta 😂🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/Bof5EYpbfk

– Obinna🇳🇬 (@OcurryObinna) December 24, 2019

It should come as no surprise that Drake is quite familiar with the differences. He was one of the advocates of Grime Stateside during his resurgence in the late decade (along with ASAP Rocky), worked with Skepta and spent a lot of time in the UK, and even bought the rights to the British crime drama Top Boy, in which rappers like Kano starred play Dave and Ashley Walters (also known as Asher D) and have a killer soundtrack full of dirt and drill stars. Canada is a bridge between cultures thanks to its Jamaican immigrant population, which makes Drake a unique position as a cultural importer for Britain's unique rap styles.

However, it will likely take a bit more time to get Americans to recognize the differences at the mainstream level – especially since Grime is just getting recognition of the mainstream in the UK, while drill is still a kind of illegal genre is viewed, which is monitored Similar to trap rappers in the USA – but with much less radio play. Drake is probably used to the criticism by now. He just keeps clogging up and introducing "new" styles to American audiences – hopefully his efforts will open the door for names like Digga D, K Trap and Headie One to bloom on both sides of the pond.

* Americans listen to Drake – War *

American –

“Mans not hot”

"Ft 21 Savage"

"You want the smoke BRUVV"

"Would you like some cookies and tea"

"Repping Queen Elizabeth yh"

“Innit bruv”

"Oh, don't get stabbed."

"UK dirt"

“Skepta & Giggs type flow🔥🔥🔥” pic.twitter.com/vvhxJlvutv

– D boogie Tekarukite (@DavidMichael_Sr) December 24, 2019

Check out "War" here.

