Drake speaks Rihanna, feud with Kanye and Pusha T in a two-hour interview

Loading...

WARNING: This story contains an explicit language that can offend some readers. Discretion is recommended.

After Drake released and re-released the music video for War due to the controversy surrounding “Chair Girl,” he sat down for a two-hour interview with Rap Radar to discuss his feuds and past with Rihanna.

During the open interview, Drake was asked about his recent collaboration with Chris Brown for no guidance.

1:11

Drake releases updated version of the music video "War" without "Chair Girl"

Drake releases updated version of the music video "War" without "Chair Girl"

There was tension between the two because they both have a story with Rihanna. She met Brown in 2008 and they split up in 2009 after he was arrested for physically assaulting her.

The story continues under the advertisement

CONTINUE READING:

"Chair Girl" can be seen in the newly released version of Drake's music video for "War".



The first rumors of Drake and Rihanna's dating came in 2009, and the rapper also announced that Rihanna was "someone I fell in love with since MTV VMAs in 2018 since I was 22" when he was her Awarded to MTV Video Vanguard.

Drake spoke to Rap Radar and said his beef with Brown was "silly because it's about girl stuff."

"You know, really at the end of the day, when you move away from him and break him down, you start to feel silly about girl stuff," said Drake.

"But obviously the snowball could become a reality and that's what happened in this situation."

2:34

The restaurant in Toronto shown in Drake and Rihanna's video is experiencing a business boom

The restaurant in Toronto shown in Drake and Rihanna's video is experiencing a business boom

Drake continued that "the person" who was "in the middle of us" is not part of one of their lives without mentioning Rihanna's name.

The story continues under the advertisement

He said he "hesitated" a moment before working with Brown on No Guidance.

"I think mostly of her as a family and I felt … I actually had a moment of hesitation because I didn't want her to ever feel disrespected by me when I connect with him, but I also know how she spends many nights knowing that he and I were both consumed by the matter, ”he said.

"I think she is a good person with a good heart who would prefer us to put the topic to bed instead of proceeding like a child who could get into a serious situation," he added.

CONTINUE READING:

Drake drops the new single "War", in which Toronto's "Chair Girl" can be seen as a video



During his interview, Drake also spoke about his feud with Kanye West and Pusha T.

The beef between Drake and Pusha T has a long span of time, but in 2018 Pusha T reignited the feud with its infrared trace. In May 2018, Pusha T released his new album Daytona, which was produced entirely by West.

With regard to infrared, Pusha T questioned Drake's lyrical skills and said, "It was written like Nas, but it came from Quentin."

The text refers to Quentin Miller, a rapper who Pusha T believes wrote ghostwriting for Drake.

The story continues under the advertisement

00:38

Drake booed off the stage during his surprise appearance on Tyler, The Creator Show

Drake booed off the stage during his surprise appearance on Tyler, The Creator Show

Drake replied to Infrared with his duppy freestyle in which he wanted to dissolve West and rapped: "What do you really think about the n – a that does your beats? / I did things for him that I thought he did would never need / father had to stretch out his hands and get them from me / I popped for 30 hours and then let him do it again. "

After a back-and-forth exchange on social media, Pusha T stated that Drake had hidden a child in his Drake synopsis, The Story of Adidon. The cover is an old photo of Drake in black by photographer David Leyes.

The Toronto rapper later confirmed that he had a son on his Scorpion album in June 2018, and speculation began that West was the one who told Pusha T about Drake's son.

CONTINUE READING:

Drake's Pick 6ix restaurant closed: management says flood, landlord says unpaid rent



Drake was asked if he could ever crush everything between himself and Pusha T.

The Money in the Grave rapper said he was in a "great place to heal," but "didn't want to ever fix anything with that person. This situation just went where it went, and." there is no going back. "

00:35

Brawl breaks out on stage at the Pusha T concert

Brawl breaks out on stage at the Pusha T concert

"I sleep well at night because I know I'm not excluded … It was just that he told the world that the greatest artist had a child at the time that he hadn't told you about. I somehow knew it was over for me at that point. It wasn't even about Battle Rap. "

The story continues under the advertisement

Drake was asked if he thought Pusha T "went too far" by "revealing the child".

He said that he taps his hat "on the chess move" and calls it a "brilliant game" in chess.

Drake said that he believes Pusha T has "made a career out of her long feud."

"I personally don't like his music because I don't believe it." And I like listening to people I believe in, ”he said. "You can only look behind the curtain. When I was 16 I thought he was the largest dope dealer in the world selling bricks for everyone across America. Yes, I was … a fan, obviously more than just a fan of Pharrell and the Neptunes.

“I always wanted to be under contract with Star Trak and so, that was the wave. Now that I've grown up and know him and the truth, it's just not that appealing. "

CONTINUE READING:

Drake reacts to being booed off the stage at the Camp Flog Gnaw Show



When asked about his feud with West, Drake said he could never "turn his back on the things I said about him in a positive light."

"There is something that deeply disturbs [West] and I can't fix it for him. I could never, never, never turn my back on the things I said about him in a positive light and I always feel all the same things … Obviously with the exception of Lil Wayne – and if I consider Hov the guy who really shaped most of my thinking, skills, and all of those things – Kanye West would be my favorite artist anywhere. ”

"And these are just facts. I have no problem saying that," Drake admitted. "Things have changed. I am no longer just any child who is a fan. Now we have personal situations and as I said, I can't solve many of his problems for him. "

1:17

Kanye West and Drake are arguing again

Kanye West and Drake are arguing again

When asked if he would be open to communicating with West, Drake said, "No, not really because it's not my business, I have no problem with any of these guys, I don't even know these guys that way."

The story continues under the advertisement

Watch the interview in the video above.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR