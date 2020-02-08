Drake saw the house of model Imaan Hammam abandoned for the NYFW event

Drake was spotted when he left Imaan Hammam’s home two days before setting up widespread relationship rumors during the supermodel’s New York Fashion Week event on Friday night.

Photos obtained by the Daily Mail show the Toronto MC, 33, who leaves the 23-year-old New York City apartment with two bags shortly after she left the complex herself on Wednesday afternoon. The two were also reported to be kissed in the Flur Room in New York early in the morning before returning to Hammam.

Friday night the rapper ‘Life is Good’ and the runway diva came together to her NYFW event to celebrate her new collaboration with the luxury lifestyle brand Frame. Drake grabbed her waist several times while the press and attendees took pictures and recorded the evening.

Hammam was born in Amsterdam from a Moroccan mother and Egyptian father, when the outbreak of Hammam came up when she opened the spring of 2014 from Givenchy in Paris. She has since stepped on the catwalk for Moschino, Ralph Lauren and Alexander McQueen, among others, and has commissioned advertising campaigns for Celine, Tiffany & Co. and Revlon.

Drake was recently reunited with ex, Rihanna, during the Yams Day 2020 concert. However, a source has confirmed to page six that the two artists are “not dating.”

.