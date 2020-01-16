Drake is confused in Leonard-George's meetings

Just like any other Toronto Raptors fan, Drake fell in love with Kawhi last year.

He has framed and hung the No. 2 jersey of Kawhi Leonard in his recently completed mansion in the chic Bridal Path neighborhood of Toronto, where the music star lives alone and reflects on his feelings, many of which are undoubtedly varied.

It is the kind of lush palace where no detail is too small. For example: Drake’s toilet seats are lifted automatically, as if with an unseen hand. Music is played when you poop.

It is therefore safe to assume that Leonard’s Raptors jersey did not accidentally jump on the wall. It was not filling because Drake and his people no longer had ideas after decorating the full-size basketball court with an owl.

It is clear that Drake felt for Kawhi. But Kawhi is a calculating guy who breaks hearts from San Antonio all the way north of the 49th parallel.

When Leonard was in Toronto for his free meeting with Raptors executives Masai Ujiri and Bobby Webster – you know, the one where his journey from the airport was followed by news helicopters and broadcast live – he and his friends were partying with Drake that night.

And when Kawhi needed a crash platform in Los Angeles – the newly purchased mansion of the Finals MVP 2019 is closer to San Diego – Drake was like: “Use my place.”

In a perfect Raptors world, Leonard would have answered all those sincerity series by redrawing with Drake’s favorite NBA team and defending their NBA championship.

But nobody knows heartbreak and unrequited love like our Aubrey. Unlike the rest of us, his tendency to share his break-up pain is a lucrative incident.

And so when Leonard decided – or perhaps knew all this time – that he would sign his next deal to play for the Clippers in Los Angeles instead of returning to Toronto, Drake could only be philosophical about it because of the pain .

“Look, you can never forgive a man for wanting to go home, which is actually the easiest way I can say it,” the superstar musician recently mused as part of an extensive interview with Rap Radar. “But yes, it hurt … I really believe that we were staying with Kawhi and perhaps could have taken a small step back and really had back to back. It hurts. “

This is all relevant again, because in an ESPN.com story by Ramona Shelburne about how Paul George finally came to Leonard on the Clippers, it certainly sounds like an ignorant Drake was being played. That he has set himself completely outside and has his heart pounded.

The passage that buzzed around social media at lightning speed and grabbed the old wounds of Raptors fans was this:

There were countless text messages and phone calls and then two personal meetings at Drake’s home in Hidden Hills, California. (Drake befriended Leonard during his Toronto season and let Leonard – who lives in San Diego – stay there when he was in Los Angeles for free-agent meetings.)

The second of the two meetings – according to Shelburne – came after Leonard flew back to Los Angeles on the MLSE corporate jet.

In other words, the deal that broke the Raptors’s championship team was finalized by Leonard in Drake’s home in L.A.

Now this does not seem to be a case of Drake flip-flop loyalties, of which he is frankly known in sports and otherwise.

When it was speculated that Drake had somehow played a role in Leonard’s departure by offering the safe house where the Clippers could complete their year-long campaign of corporate espionage, Shelbourne felt the need to clarify: Drake was duped, he had no idea that Kawhi was holding meetings at his home in LA. It was as if an Airbnb user broke the no-pet rule.

I understand he just let him stay there. I don’t think he had any idea who he was meeting. Think Air BnB!

– Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) January 15, 2020

Anyway, at the moment we have no word from Champagne Papi about Leonard who is abusing his hospitality.

Maybe he just let it go. Maybe he listens to tunes in his bathroom – one of them – and he thinks about the album he will write about it.

Drake’s influence on the affairs of the Raptors is difficult to quantify. It is clear that after seven years any idea that he could somehow recruit players to Toronto – the quiet hope when the relationship started in 2013-14 – was enormously exaggerated, even if it was never said.

But at the same time, it’s not like he’s a so-called friend who likes to brag about a connection while everyone else rolls their eyes.

When the Raptors won Game 5 of their second-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum, it was Drake that Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet were FaceTiming in the raw dressing room of Raptors. It was Drake who organized their championship bending machine in Las Vegas. It was Drake who sat next to Leonard in the double-decker bus during the championship parade.

Drake’s connection was real, and he delivered all the memes, third jerseys, court designs, and social media buzz any self-respecting franchise would ever want.

He just couldn’t deliver Kawhi. It is probably not his fault.

It turns out that the ice that flows through Leonard’s veins when he hits series-winning shots against the Philadelphia 76ers isn’t just turned off.

You would think that if Leonard wanted to negotiate his way out of Toronto, he would have the decency to rent a suite at the Beverly Wilshire or at least the overly enthusiastic Microsoft guy who owns the Clippers to pay the bill.

But he chose to use Drake’s place.

The betrayal.

It is undoubtedly another scar on Aubrey’s always-pulsing heart muscle.

Not the first or the last. Being a Raptors fan – a super fan with benefits – means getting hurt occasionally.