Drake drops the new single "War", in which Toronto's "Chair Girl" can be seen as a video

On Tuesday morning, Drake dropped a brand new single called War as a gift to his fans.

The song was released on YouTube along with a moody music video.

The video, staged by Theo Skudra, takes place in a ski hut and shows how the Toronto musician with his cohorts celebrates and undertakes various winter activities.

In a recent Instagram post, Drake called the three-minute song "Freestyle" and revealed that it was "from the El Kuumba band," which was released in unison on SoundCloud.

The brand new Mix El Kuumba Tape Vol. 1 is a collaboration between Oliver El-Khatib, a member of Drake's OVO record label, and Tokyo-based entertainment company Kuumba International.

War is the only contribution the rapper of God’s plan has to offer.

Toronto's infamous “Chair Girl”, Marcella Zoia, can also be seen in the War video. In the video you can see her dancing with other party guests.

The 19-year-old is best known for throwing a garden chair from a high-rise balcony in downtown Toronto earlier this year.

She was identified thanks to a video that recorded the stunt last February and quickly went viral.

Last month, Zoia pleaded guilty to mischief and life threatening. A court hearing on the allegation is scheduled for January 14, 2020.

She started throwing chairs, now she's there …

Toronto #ChairGirl Marcella Zoia did it in Drake's # War video pic.twitter.com/niGR34pvH6

– Josh K. Elliott (@ joshkelliott), December 24, 2019

It is currently unclear whether War will be available on other major streaming platforms.

El Kuumba can be heard in full on SoundCloud. War is now available on YouTube.

