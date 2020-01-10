Loading...

Drake and Future are BFFs.

The frequent collaborators met again for their latest single “Life is Good” and cemented their ties with expensive jewelry.

In the music video for the song, both rappers wear matching necklaces with bird motifs. On the right is an owl that represents Drake’s OVO label. The adjacent eagle is the symbol for the future label Freebandz.

According to TMZ, Jason from Beverly Hills designed the silver and gold chains specifically for the music video, which are reported to contain 40 carat diamonds and are valued at $ 200,000 each.

In the clip, Drake and Future appear as friends who take on a number of simple jobs as fast food workers, garbage collectors, mechanics and more before appearing as rappers and music video directors.

However, friendship jewelry isn’t the only piece Drake has recently added to his collection. He also dropped a million dollars on a tennis necklace made entirely of heart-shaped diamonds that matched the 20-carat heart-shaped ring he bought for his birthday in October.

Due to the investment in the chains, Drake and Future seem to be working on another album together.

