Draisaitl's two goals lead Edmonton Oilers past Nashville Predators

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Oilers have finally solved the mystery that the Nashville Predators have posed in recent years.

Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist when the Oilers came out on Tuesday with a 4-2 win over the Predators.

The Predators entered the game with a 14-1 record against Edmonton since October 29, 2014. At that time, Nashville goalkeeper Pekka Rinne had won 12 consecutive starts, but was played by Mike Smith in the Edmonton net overnight.

“The second half of the season, the points matter more,” said Smith, who saved 30 times for his fourth consecutive win in net. “Everything is strengthened and while you crawl to playoffs, you want to play your best hockey.

“I love the second part of the season, playing big games and helping the team make big profits.”

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Josh Archibald also scored and Connor McDavid picked up three assists for the Oilers (25-18-5), who went 5-1-1 in their last seven outings.

“We started from the mindset we wanted to check for our success today,” said Oilers’ head coach Dave Tippett. “We wanted to look all the way through the ice.

“We wanted to stay on our toes and keep moving and we checked well and it ended up in the right place for us.”

Filip Forsberg and Colin Blackwell answered for the Predators (21-17-7), who saw a winning streak end in two games.

“It was certainly a heavy loss,” Rinne said. “I thought it was a big game for both teams. I thought we had made a good effort at the end and tried to secure the game, but it didn’t happen.”

Nugent-Hopkins opened the score for Edmonton nine minutes in the first period when he shot a pulse high past Rinne after a face-off victory. It was Nugent-Hopkins’ 13th goal of the season and his sixth in the last seven games.

The Predators reacted two minutes later to a great goal from Forsberg, who came from behind the net and lifted the puck-up lacrosse style to get it from Smith and enter for his 16th of the campaign.

“It is something that I have tried a few times,” said Forsberg. “It’s cool that it went in, but it would have been much better if we had won.”

Nashville took the lead with four more minutes in the opening frame when they caught the Oilers on a bad line change, allowing Nick Bonino to make a nice feed to Blackwell, who scored his second career NHL goal.

Edmonton even pulled over with 18 seconds in the first on the power play when Draisaitl broke a rebound.

The Oilers shot ahead just before the middle of the second period when McDavid surrendered it to Archibald, who lifted it over a vast Rinne.

Draisaitl’s goal in an empty net advanced the match in the last minute. The backhander was his 27th goal of the season.

The Predators return home on Thursday to face the Anaheim Ducks, while the Oilers leave until Saturday when they host the Coyotes in Arizona.

Comments: It was the first of three meetings this season between the two teams, who play again on February 8 at Rogers Place in Edmonton before the season series ends in Nashville on March 2, with Zack Kassian as the first of a two-game suspension for a fight. with Calgary Flames ahead Matthew Tkachuk, Archibald moved to the top line of Edmonton with McDavid.