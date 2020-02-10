Draisaitl scores twice as Oilers come from behind to give Predators 3-2 | to beat paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Oilers head coach Dave Tippett said that Draisaitl stepped on the plate to prevent a number of free nights in the previous games.

“He is such a dominant player when he plays a big, strong game,” he said. “He was there tonight. He just holds the puck and can sometimes dominate the game.

“He knew things were not going as well as he liked and he knows he is one of the leaders in our team and he played with a goal to change it, and he did it tonight.”

Craig Smith and Nick Bonino answered for the Predators (26-21-7) who lost for the second time in their last six outings.

“I thought we deserved better,” said John Hynes, Nashville’s head coach. “I really enjoyed our game. I thought we played well enough to win, unfortunately a few bad bounces entered, especially the first goal, and then we have to find a way to kill those four-to-three.

“Unfortunately we have not found a way to win it, but I think if we play like tonight, more often than not, we will find a way to win games.”

Nashville started scoring 12 minutes in the first period when Craig Smith was able to stab backhand out of a rebound past Oilers goalkeeper Mike Smith for his 12th goal of the season.

With Predators goalkeeper Juuse Saros standing high to keep the Oilers off the board, Nashville made it 2-0 in three minutes to play in the second period when Bonino in his 17th tapped a shot from Dan Hamhuis.

Edmonton got a huge power-play goal with nine seconds in the center frame when a Connor McDavid shot his teammate Chiasson on the way to the net and was accidentally kicked into the net by Kyle Turris of Nashville.

The Oilers tied the game for four minutes in the third because an agile backhand pass from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins allowed Draisaitl to come on the left and shoot a shot off the post.

Draisaitl then gave Edmonton the lead over a four-in-three power play with another seven minutes in the third, hammering a one-timer in the top corner for his 31st of the season.

Nashville pushed hard to equalize the game in the last minute, but Edmonton was able to hold on.

The Predators will close a four-game road trip in Vancouver on Monday, while the Oilers will close a three-game home stand against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday.

Notes: It was the second of three meetings between the two teams, with the Oilers winning the first meeting on January 14 on January 14 in Edmonton … In the Edmonton net, Smith played in his 600th NHL game. He entered the game with a record of 256-245-72 … Out with injuries for the Oilers were Joakim Nygard (hand), Kris Russell (concussion) and James Neal (foot), while the Predators without the services of Ryan Ellis were (upper body) and Calle Jarnkrok (illness).

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 8, 2020.

Shane Jones, The Canadian Press