Draisaitl scores twice as Oilers come from behind to defeat Predators

EDMONTON – Leon Draisaitl had a few goals when the Edmonton Oilers came away on Saturday with a 3-2 come-from-behind win over the Nashville Predators.

Alex Chiasson also scored for the Oilers (29-20-6) who broke a losing skid with two games.

Craig Smith and Nick Bonino answered for the Predators (26-21-7) who lost for the second time in their last six outings.

Nashville started scoring 12 minutes in the first period when Smith was able to shoot backhand out of a rebound past Oilers goalkeeper Mike Smith for his 12th goal of the season.

With Predators goalkeeper Juuse Saros standing high to keep the Oilers off the board, Nashville made it 2-0 in three minutes to play in the second period when Bonino in his 17th tapped a shot from Dan Hamhuis.

Edmonton got a huge power-play goal with nine seconds in the center frame when a Connor McDavid shot his teammate Chiasson on the way to the net and was accidentally kicked into the net by Kyle Turris of Nashville.

The Oilers tied the game for four minutes in the third because an agile backhand pass from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins allowed Draisaitl to come on the left and shoot a shot off the post.

Draisaitl then gave Edmonton the lead over a four-in-three power play with another seven minutes in the third, hammering a one-timer in the top corner for his 31st of the season.

Nashville pushed hard to equalize the game in the last minute, but Edmonton was able to hold on.

The Predators will close a four-game road trip in Vancouver on Monday, while the Oilers will close a three-game home stand against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday.

Notes: It was the second of three meetings between the two teams, with the Oilers winning the first meeting 4-2 on January 14 in Edmonton. The Predators achieve an average of 3.56 goals per game this season, which is good for third place in the NHL. In the Edmonton net, Smith played in his 600th NHL game. He entered the competition with a record of 256-245-72 … Out with injuries for the Oilers were Joakim Nygard (hand), Kris Russell (concussion) and James Neal (foot), while the Predators were without Ryan’s services Ellis (upper body) and Calle Jarnkrok (illness).