Dragonscales 5: The Frozen Tomb PC Game Download
About Dragonscales 5: The Frozen Tomb
Help Zarya free the sealed dragon in Dragonscales 5: The Frozen Tomb by solving puzzles!
Play additional puzzles, battles and missions with matching tiles and help Zarya become a DragonScales master magician!
- Over 200 levels
- Unlock power-ups
- 16 unlockable magic cards
- 12 exciting missions
- 5 different arrows
- 14.0K downloads
- File size: 219 Mb
- Windows 98 / XP / Vista / 7/8/10
- Click the “Download game” button.
Download the installer (supports downloads to resume).
- Open the installer, click Next and choose the directory where to install.
- Let him download the full version of the game to your specified directory.
- Open the game and have fun.