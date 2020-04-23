Home » GAMING » Dragonscales 5: The Frozen Tomb PC Game Download
April 23, 2020

About Dragonscales 5: The Frozen Tomb

Help Zarya free the sealed dragon in Dragonscales 5: The Frozen Tomb by solving puzzles!

Play additional puzzles, battles and missions with matching tiles and help Zarya become a DragonScales master magician!

  • Over 200 levels
  • Unlock power-ups
  • 16 unlockable magic cards
  • 12 exciting missions
  • 5 different arrows
  • 14.0K downloads
Dragonscales 5: The Frozen Tomb Trailer

Requirements Dragonscales 5: The Frozen Tomb

  • File size: 219 Mb
  • Windows 98 / XP / Vista / 7/8/10

How to install?

  • Click the “Download game” button.
  • Download the installer (supports downloads to resume).
  • Open the installer, click Next and choose the directory where to install.
  • Let him download the full version of the game to your specified directory.
  • Open the game and have fun.

