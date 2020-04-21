Dragon Storm DARKSiDERS Full Version Free Download

The main hero was on a desert island, in an incomprehensible place. He doesn’t remember how he got here and who it was.

As the game progresses, it begins to remember gradually, collecting memories in particles, like a mosaic.

But also, the awareness comes that the island is not so uninhabited and that it is not alone here.

Can the main character know who he is, where to find help, how to get out of here and how to survive during this time.

• More than 8 types of weapons, including 3 melee

• A large world available for exploration

• 2 puzzles that exceed everyone’s power

• Realism, no HUD, no clues, only you and the wildlife

Technical specifications of this version.

Game version: initial version

Interface language: English

Audio language: English

Uploader / Repacker group: Darksiders

Game file name: Dragon_Storm_DARKSiDERS.iso

Game download size: 1.1 GB

Dragon Storm DARKSiDERS system requirements



Before you start the free download of Dragon Storm DARKSiDERS, make sure your PC meets the minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

OS: Windows 7/8/10

Processor: Dual Core 2.0GHz or equivalent processor

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics: Direct X11 compatible video card with 512 MB of RAM and 192 bits or 256 bits

DirectX: version 11

Storage: 1000 MB of available space

