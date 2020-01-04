Dragon Quest: His story The anime movie will soon come to Netflix in the West

Loading...

Netflix has been busy lately when it comes to multimedia content based on video games, as there are reports suggesting that another video game movie is on its way.

Originally released in 2019 in Japan, Dragon Quest: Your Story is reported to arrive in the West relatively soon. However, there is no official announcement of the streaming service or an official Netflix preview, when searching for Dragon Quest: Your Story, the list is now appearing. If you are a fan of Dragon Quest, this movie will definitely be in your alley.

Thanks to a Netflix propaganda, through PSLS, fans of the franchise can check the official description of the film below:

Luca follows in his father's footsteps to rescue his mother from the evil Ladja. Finding the celestial hero who wields the Zenithian sword is his only hope.

If you want to see the Japanese Dragon Quest: Your Story trailer, check it out below, unless you want to wait for the western version to fall.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H0AjsxXQGOs [/ embed]

In related news, Netflix has updated fans about what will come to the epic streaming service in January 2020, and as there is a lot of excellent content, one thing stood out from the rest: Ni No Kuni.

Yes, do you remember the recently announced animated anime film Ni No Kuni? Well, it's about to arrive and apparently very soon. As Netflix points out in the next list, Ni No Kuni will launch in the streaming service in the US. UU. On January 16, 2020. This is super exciting news since the wait for the movie is finally over! Check out the full details of the movie Ni No Kuni Netflix here.

So, with two new anime-based video game movies on the way to Netflix, which one are you waiting for the most? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: PSLS via Netflix