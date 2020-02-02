Dragon hope statement recruit Folau can clog a hole in the defense

Catalan coach Steve McNamara wants Israel Folau to play in the opening round of the Super League after the 32:12 loss to Huddersfield.

The dragons are keeping their new recruits under lock and key because they fear the media hype triggered by his recruitment will go up in flames. Folau was fired from Rugby Australia last year for posting religiously motivated homophobic comments on social media.

The Catalan dragons hope that Israel Folau can bring some steel to their centers if he sets up for his new club

However, the Catalan defense was to blame for several attempts by Huddersfield and McNamara believes that the Australian double international will fill some gaps.

“We signed it, we made the statement, there will be more things to come, but not right now,” said McNamara. “Another full-back will be good for us, we’re down there with Lewis Tierney and Tom Davies right now. Brayden Wiliame left, so we’re a bit small in these areas and it would be nice.” to have an extra body on board. “