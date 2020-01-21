Dragon Boat BC office invaded for the Lunar New Year

VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) – The Lunar New Year begins in an acid tone for organizers of the Dragon Boat Festival in Vancouver.

After breaking into the Creekside Community Center on Sunday evening, thieves set off with computers, ceremonial drums and paddles, an office safe, and thousands of happy red envelopes full of prizes for community events this weekend.

“We are upset about the theft of computer equipment, but more importantly, the items that have no monetary value for the thieves,” said Alexis Gall, CEO of Dragon Boat BC. “As a non-profit organization, it is disappointing to lose the work that our volunteers and employees have done.”

Volunteers are now trying to replace all envelopes to ensure that the Year of the Rat parties are not ruined.

“With the help of our volunteers we bring the spirit of the dragon boat to our community throughout the year. Without them, we could not serve the community to the same extent, “Gall explained.

Some losses are partially covered by the insurance.