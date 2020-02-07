Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot voted best new game for PlayStation 4 in January

Every month, the PlayStation Blog offers readers a poll to vote for the best newly released game of the month.

January 2020 was a pretty good month for gamers, but there can only be one winner, and it seems that fans voted for Bandai Namco and Cyberconnect2’s epic RPG title Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot!

Yes, the critically acclaimed RPG title was voted the best new game in January and deserves it. The game has players breaking down the epic moments of the Dragon Ball Z franchise, and with the immense amount of action, storytelling, and gameplay mechanics, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has managed to deliver on many of these fronts.

After a few years in the old hyperbolic era, Goku has emerged with more than 50% of your votes, making Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot the winner of your Players’ Choice for January 2020! Congratulations to Bandai Namco and CyberConnect 2 on their victory!

In similar news, Justin Massongill, content communications manager at Sony Interactive Entertainment, posted some interesting January 2020 information on the PlayStation blog. If you want to see the top downloads of January 2020, click here!

Source: PS Blog