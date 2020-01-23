Examination of the copy provided by Bandai Namco. Tested on PC.

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot aimed to meet the wishes of several fans. Dragon Ball game in the open world? Check. RPG? Check. Several playable characters? Check. Based on fan favorite Dragon Ball Z series? Also check. While adhering to the needs of fans is a very good thing, we have seen ambitious projects like these fail miserably in the past. However, this is not the case here.

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot is not a game that everyone would love. And, it’s simply because the game has its many significant flaws, which could bother someone new or non-fans of the series. For a Dragon Ball Z fan, however, Dragon Ball Z Kakarot is a completely different ball game. The game recreates all of Dragon Ball Z’s historic arcs, and they absolutely nailed it. From the tastes of adrenaline, Buu Saga to Cell Saga biting your nails, all the main segments of the series attract ample attention, intertwined with a few charges to correct the inconsistencies of the original plot.

The game is the best recreation of the Dragon Ball Z plot in a video game we could get. What is impressive is that the game not only stays true to the original series with the main plot, but there are also side missions based on the tradition of Dragon Ball. The moments in the original series, which gave the series a name, were fairly well represented in the game, reviving the glorious moments with their favorite characters under their control this time. Most major encounters in the game involve the combat sequence followed by the cutscene that represents either a move that defeats the enemy, or a counterattack that knocks the player down. However, this is quite disappointing, given that the game could have had quick time events in these sequences instead of just cinematic. There is not much to complain about, however, as the game does the cutscenes very well.

The quest system has been a subject of contention since the game launched. The game has been criticized for being thrown with recovery quests, but that argument brings me back to the notion of origin. This game is strictly for fans of the Dragon Ball franchise. Given the intrigue of the Dragon Ball series, there isn’t much besides the recovery quests that could have been added as side quests. The anime itself is filled with a number of these sequences and the game rightly reproduces the same thing. What could have been better is the RPG progression.

The game does little to encourage exploration, as resources are plentiful, and you would find yourself getting most of the things you need for upgrades on the way to your next goal itself. This is because normal progression through the main plot does enough to keep you at par with your next enemy. Sometimes the characters get a buff from nowhere, and the power buff is justified in cutscenes that say the particular character has been training all this time. This makes the RPG level system really inconsistent, but then again, although this game fails as an RPG, it recreates the Dragon Ball series pretty well. A fan of the series would know how these inconsistent and sudden power improvements are common in the series, so that’s what they tried to reproduce. If they hadn’t undertaken this concept for power buffs, however, with the exception of transformations, it would have made more sense and wouldn’t have downplayed the in-game upgrade system.

The game incorporates a community board system which is sort of a unique concept but it does not leave a mark as such. Community boards are different sets where you can place character tokens you meet, to improve drop rates and increase stats. It seemed interesting at first, but after a few hours of play, once the pace of the main plot has accelerated, you will stop worrying about community boards. But that’s the case with almost everything else in the game. Once the main plot resumes, you’re less likely to do anything else. The game is not really to blame here, because the plot is so engaging, to begin with. Obviously, the nostalgia factor plays a huge role, but the game does enough to ensure that it does not fail to live up to the glory of the series, as far as the main plot is concerned.

The open world crossing is very satisfactory, although the flying mechanics feel a little bad. However, this is still offset by the stellar reconstruction of the anime environment. Whether it’s West City, Namek or Capsule Corporation, each location will definitely give you a walk in the memory lane. Not to mention, the improved visuals and the experience of all the glorious moments of the series on 60 FPS take the whole experience to the next level. The fight is pretty monotonous in the early hours of the game, but it will certainly catch your eye as soon as you unlock upgrades and transformations, though it’s still a little too repetitive. This repetitive nature does not, however, take away the satisfaction of the combat. The animation, the audio signals, the destruction of the environment and the passionate verbal exchanges in the middle of the fight do enough to encourage the players to wait for the next meeting.

Most combat sequences involve the basic tactics of hitting a few melee moves, sustaining it with a special attack and then dodging a few shots. While any other game could have become downright commonplace if it had incorporated this formula, it’s just the fact that no matter how many times you’ve used it, nothing takes the satisfaction of a Kamehameha or Galick Gun. The game sometimes tries to distort a fight by partying with characters, and players can also use their special attacks, and when available alongside their own. There’s also a Z combo that’s pretty good to take out. While the fight doesn’t have much depth when compared to a game like Dragon Ball FighterZ, it has enough weight to compensate for it to some extent.

Overall, Dragon Ball Z Kakarot is a pretty impressive title. It’s not something you would call Game of the Year or the best Dragon Ball game ever, but it is one of the best re-creations in the Dragon Ball Z series that we could ever get. If you are a fan of the franchise, you will enjoy every moment of the game and it will definitely be worth buying now. For others, it’s a great game to grab on a sale, if you’re looking for a story-packed game and don’t care about the game’s shallow role-playing mechanics.