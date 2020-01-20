Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - How To Unlock Instant Infinite Super Saiyan Transformations

Transformation is common in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – you unlock Super Saiyan forms during the game, but you have to spend Ki on them. With the right amount of training, however, you can automatically transform yourself into one of the many, many powerful forms of Goku for free. It’s another feature that’s very easy to miss, but you’ll definitely need it if you want to face the game’s final challenges.

It’s all about the Capsule Corporation. You are the best when it comes to developing high-tech solutions, and Dr. Briefs convinces with an amazing function in the Cell Saga. You have to grind a little, but the upgrade allows Goku to enter Kaioken without losing his HP and later reach Super Saiyan 1. Even non-Saiyan characters can transform at no additional cost.

Dragon Ball Z: Cocoa Patterns:

How to unlock instant, infinite Super Saiyan transformations

To access automatic transformations, you must first unlock the classroom. The classroom function is displayed around the icon Imperfect cell saga, It becomes available when Vegeta trains to become a Super Saiyan like Goku.

Once you’ve unlocked a special training room in the Capsule Corps building in West City. Change the classroom to Level 10 and complete it to unlock one special know-how that gives you Auto-transformation capabilities, Don’t forget to bring the know-how to access this special bonus!

With the Auto-Transformation know-how, you can upgrade to Kaioken / Super Saiyan without consuming Ki or exhausting your HP. You can still move up / down forms, and this works for all Saiyan characters. Even Piccolo and other non-Saiyans can advance to their improved forms.

If you further improve this skill, higher transformation levels will be unlocked! So at some point you will be able to reach levels 2, 3, etc. However, this is only available as a replay activity. You need to be about level 90+ to complete level 10 training. This is a cool skill, and you can use a lot of it when trying to defeat the hyper-difficult evil enemies floating around in the world of the endgame.