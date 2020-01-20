Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - How to earn XP faster and reach level 250

To become as powerful as possible in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, you need to reach level 250 – a fairly high number, since most players are far from reaching level 100. Once you defeat Buu, there is a long post-game quest to defeat the deadliest enemies in the open world. New “malicious” enemies with red auras appear on every map. Your goal is to defeat them. You have an extremely high level and in the end a super secret boss is waiting for you.

It’s a rewarding job, and if you want to get the best possible XP, you need to prepare for it. Reaching level 250 isn’t really an important milestone or anything else – it’s just a fancy number that needs to be striven for. The real goal is to keep your level as high as possible so that you can defeat the secret boss and master any remaining challenges. You need to eat right and upgrade your community forums to get the most benefit.

Dragon Ball Z: Cocoa Patterns:

How to earn XP faster and reach level 250

Before we start, it probably makes sense to mention that you don’t have to look very much for XP in the main story. Completing story fights earns you a lot of XP – you’ll basically stay at the level you need to be. If you’re struggling, you’ll want to buy healing items, experiment with the community forum, or complete training missions.

NOTE: Don’t forget to put know-how and skill points in your skills! Otherwise, grinding is really unnecessary for XP.

Grinding is unnecessary until the replay where you need all the XP you can get.

XP grinding tips after the game

At the end of the game, you want to fight evil enemies to reach the highest levels. However, there are ways to increase your EP earnings while chasing malicious enemies.

Update the Train community board to maximum level for + 100% Battle XP. This is double XP!

for + 100% Battle XP. This is double XP! Eat that Super deluxe meat course Eat for a temporary boost in the XP you deserve. Eat before you face evil enemies!

Eat for a temporary boost in the XP you deserve. Eat before you face evil enemies! Delete everything rogue enemies on every card. After eliminating your enemies, much harder variations will reappear – eliminate them again, and even harder variations will appear.

It’s all pretty easy. Give gifts to improve your community board and try to raise the training board to the maximum level. After that, you want to eat Super Deluxe Meat Course recipes to increase the amount of XP you earn through battles.

After all, you want to spot rogue enemies that glow red on every card. Defeat them all and more will reappear at higher levels. You can repeat this until you have reached the maximum level.