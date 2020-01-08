Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Character Progression Trailer shows leveling up, skillsets and more

Loading...

Bandai Namco has released Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, a new trailer for their highly anticipated RPG title.

This time the trailer for the upcoming title revolves around the further development of the characters. Thanks to the long 3-minute trailer, players get a better insight into the game’s progress system.

Similar to other RPG titles, players complete side quests, collect bullets, and eat special foods to build their characters. Each side quest or meal will respond differently, giving players a variety of ways to improve their characters as they please.

Check out the brand new Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot trailer:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=07s1MgFz8DQ [/ embed]

According to Famitsu, related news is a 40-hour gaming experience, and that’s just the campaign. If you add side quests and other features in the title, the gameplay will increase.

Of course, this is not an official number from the CyberConnect 2 development team or the publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment. We can see that this number adjusts a bit more when the title officially starts and more playthroughs are recorded online. Read the full article here.

If you want to purchase Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, the game will be available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One from January 17, 2020. Are you looking forward to the upcoming Dragon Ball Z RPG title? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube