Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is a complicated game – there is so much going on here that we may not be able to write everything you need to know in a single beginner’s guide. For this reason, we are expanding our offer and providing even more tips and tricks to make your life easier in the later phases of the game. It becomes more difficult. So if you’re having trouble or just want to learn some of the best strategies in the game, keep scrolling down.

There are insta-win techniques, surprise attacks, and special defensive moves to help you learn how to take on the toughest of the tough villains. Things won’t be challenging until you face Vegeta at an early stage. However, when you fight Buu and his henchmen, you need all sorts of advanced combat strategies to win.

For fans who are not used to the combat system, this is one of the more difficult games in the series – and there is no easy way to get out of your opponents, so all you have to do is improve your skills.

Dragon Ball Z: Cocoa Patterns:

# 1: Maintain pressure with Guard Burst

Evasion is useful in the early stages of the game, but if you want to impose an endless combo on your opponents, use burst attacks to break through.

Do not dodge an enemy’s attacks at close range. Use a guard burst instead. When an enemy turns red and attacks, think about when they will attack. Instead of evading, Guard Burst and her attack will smell completely. Then you can just keep attacking – don’t block or dodge! Simply keep the Guard Burst under pressure.

# 2: three tips to increase

If you tap [R3] during the flight, you get a super-fast boost. There are some cool tricks you can do with this move.

Enemies can be defeated immediately. If you are 5 levels above an enemy, just hit them to get an automatic win.

You can raise to escape accidental enemy encounters. Just tear it off when they pick you up.

Boost directly into an enemy to knock them back and stun them.

There are other cool tricks you can use when flying – press [Y / Triangle] to start from the ground and fly forward. If you are flying normally and not accelerating, press [Y / Triangle] to make a barrel throw. So you can collect these ball rings.

# 3: surgical skills you want to use

Krillin and Vegeta are some of your long-lasting friends in the series, and they have some totally overwhelming attacks. Krillin’s solar flare is insanely powerful, so unlock it as early as possible and use it often. Similar, Vegeta’s big bang is great for weakening / wiping out groups of enemies.

# 4: sell fancy items for tons of Zeni

Any items that you have earned / collected with “Fancy” in the title? These are not gifts, but exchange items. That is, they are only useful for sale to a seller. You can collect a ton of cash if you haven’t sold these valuables.

They all have gift symbols. So it looks like they are meant for your friends. Just take a look at the item descriptions. It took an absurd amount of time to see what they were there for.

# 5: You can launch surprise attacks on enemies

Here’s something very few people know – you can actually do a powerful surprise attack on enemies before they know you’re there. When you switch to Ki-Vision mode, you can see their viewing cone in the distance. If you grab them in the back and hit them before they don’t see you, you’re doing a special surprise attack. I had no Idea!

# 6: Immediately restore your Ki with a combo finisher

There are several ways you can end your combos – and each button results in a different type of combo finisher attack. One of the best is the “Charge Ki” button finisher. Instead of leaning back and taking the time to recharge, fill up your ki meter instantly in a stylish burst. Very, very useful.

These are all unknown tips and tricks that we have found so far. If we discover obvious gaps, we will add them to this list!