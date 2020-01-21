Dragon Ball Z: Cocoa - How to Manage Ultimate and Divinely Awakened Water | Best Soul Emblem Gifts Guide

To fully improve your soul emblems and reach the top level in your community forums in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, you need to give your friends a lot of gifts. Some of the best gifts in the game are Divine and Ultimate Awakened Water – items that increase friendship and stats for every soul emblem you share them with. These gifts affect everyone, and there are several ways to learn a lot.

It may take some time, but there are two safe methods to grow an endless amount of Awakened Water. There is no reason to do this too early in the game. I recommend waiting until post-game or at least late in the cell saga. You can always manage them slowly between missions or while chasing the high-level malicious enemies that are waiting for you in aftermath. Whichever method you use, this is the easiest way to get the maximum community board rank.

Dragon Ball Z: Cocoa Patterns:

10 tips for the first 10 hours Beginner’s Guide | How do you summon Shenron? Every listed wish Secret Alternative Universe Boss & Time Machine | Post-Game Instructions | How To Farm Rainbow Z-Orbs & Unlock Super Moves | How To Fix Screen Tears, Control Prompts And Crashes PC Tweaks Guide | All Easter eggs Simpsons References, Bad Man Shirts & Non-Canon Characters How do I get tons of D medals Easy Training Medal Guide | How To Unlock Instant Infinite Super Saiyan Transformations How to earn XP faster and reach level 250

How To Maximize Soul Emblems And Community Forums Best gift guide

The best gifts you can get in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot are awakes water, There are five different levels of Awakened Water, the best of which are the Divine Awakened Water and the Ultimate Awakened Water. These items are great for increasing soul emblem values ​​and friendship – and as you increase your soul emblems, you can slow your community boards up to Max.

Divine Awakened Water : +4 to all stats, +20 friendship

: +4 to all stats, +20 friendship Ultimate Awakened Water: +8 to all stats, +40 friendship

There are two easy and free ways to get an infinite amount of Awakened Water – by running through Phantom Airways and wanting rare items with dragon balls.

Method 1: Phantom Airways

Certain Phantom Airways will always spawn with divine or ultimate water. They reappear approximately every 5 minutes, so you can visit these areas again and again to collect your items. I recommend doing this between missions or while waiting for the Dragon Balls to reappear!

Ultimate Awakened Water : Appears in a phantom airway east of Ginger Town. In the middle of the map, after returning from Namek, a Phantom Airway in the far north unlocks a new region that also contains the ultimate awakened water.

: Appears in a phantom airway east of Ginger Town. In the middle of the map, after returning from Namek, a Phantom Airway in the far north unlocks a new region that also contains the ultimate awakened water. Divine Awakened Water: Two Phantom Airways appear in the central region that appears after Namek’s return. The other phantom airway always has divinely awakened water.

Method 2: wish for rare items

Upon your return from Namek, you can search for Dragon Balls worldwide. They appear in random places, but always appear on your map. Simply check each region, scan the map for Dragon Ball symbols and collect all 7.

Select the “Dragon Balls” menu to summon Shenron, always Select the “Rare Items” request, This will give you x5 Awakened water of all kinds – that includes Divine and Ultimate. Just drop all the water on the soul emblems you most want to improve.

It takes 20 minutes for the Dragon Balls to reappear. So you can complete Phantom Airways runs at any time to collect more Awakened Water between Shenron requests. Simply rinse and repeat and you will reach level 10 in all of your community forums.