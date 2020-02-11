Dragon Ball: Kakarot sold 1.5 million copies within its first week of release

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has been one of Bandai Namco’s most anticipated games in recent decades. Bandai Namco has had a lot of pressure developing this game and thanks to a new conference call it looks like it was a success!

It’s not surprising that a major role-playing game like Kakarot is released, and since many fans of the series are skeptical about the game, Bandai is likely happy with the latest sales this week. According to the conference call, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot sold 1.5 million copies in the first week of release, with the company targeting 2 million copies by the end of the year. That seems to be an achievable goal!

Kakarot tells the epic story of the Dragon Ball franchise, and if you’re a franchise novice or a hardcore fan, this game seems to be accessible to everyone. To learn more about the game, check out our summary of game reviews here!

In similar news, Bandai Namco recently released a new trailer for their upcoming FighterZ pass for Dragon Ball FighterZ!

As the new trailer shows, the third season of Dragon Ball FighterZ has started and brings new content to the critically acclaimed title. A new skin with Goku Ultra Instinct will be present! Yes, a new goku will be added to the game that will appear this spring! In addition, on February 28, players will meet a brand new character, Kefla! Learn more about Dragon Ball FighterZ Pass 3 here!

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is now available for PS4 and Xbox One. Did you start the new game? Let us know in the comm networks below!

Source: Bandai Namco