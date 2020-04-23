Dracut High, Littleton Large, U New England

Senior Shout Outs: Dracut High, Littleton Substantial, U New England

Up to date: 5:41 AM EDT Apr 23, 2020



Hide Transcript

Demonstrate Transcript

ANTOINETTE: Excellent Early morning AND WELCOME Again. Since GRADUATION CEREMONIES ARE ON Maintain, WE WANT TO MAKE Positive THE Course OF 2020 IS Even now Acquiring THE RECOGNITION YOU Are entitled to. Below ARE SOME SENIOR SHOUT OUTS. CONGRATS TO ALEXIA MURRAY. SHE’S GRADUATING FROM DRACUT Superior, Where by SHE WAS IN THE Countrywide HONOR Culture AND A CAPTAIN FOR THE VARSITY CHEERLEADING Team. DOUG: Significant CONGRATS TO BEN CANFIELD. BEN IS GRADUATING FROM LITTLETON Substantial, Exactly where HE WAS A 3 Activity VARSITY ATHLETE AND Crew CAPTAIN. Appears to be LIKE HE WAS A NETMINDER AS Effectively. Upcoming Quit FOR BEN, SYRACUSE University. ANTOINETTE: AND At last, CONGRATS TO SAMANTHA CELLA. SHE’S GRADUATING FROM THE College OF NEW ENGLAND WITH A B.S. IN ATHLETIC Coaching. SAMANTHA Goals OF Working FOR THE PATRIOTS. WE’LL Continue to keep SHARING AS Lots of SENIOR SHOUT OUTS AS WE CAN ON THE EYEOPENER. THANK YOU ALL SO A great deal FOR SENDING THEM AND

Senior Shout Outs: Dracut Higher, Littleton Large, U New England

Up-to-date: 5:41 AM EDT Apr 23, 2020

Because graduation ceremonies are on hold — we want to make guaranteed the course of 2020 is continue to finding a shout out.Congrats to Alexia Murray! She’s graduating from Dracut Higher, where she was in the National Honor Culture and a captain for the Varsity Cheerleading staff. Congrats also to Ben Canfield! Ben is graduating from Littleton Higher exactly where he was a three activity varsity athlete and team captain. Future quit for Ben: Syracuse University!And eventually, congrats to Samantha Cella. She’s graduating from the College of New England with a B.S. in athletic schooling. Samantha goals of performing for the Patriots!

Considering the fact that graduation ceremonies are on keep — we want to make guaranteed the class of 2020 is even now getting a shout out.

Congrats to Alexia Murray! She’s graduating from Dracut Large, the place she was in the Countrywide Honor Culture and a captain for the Varsity Cheerleading team.

Congrats also to Ben Canfield! Ben is graduating from Littleton Superior where by he was a three activity varsity athlete and staff captain. Following quit for Ben: Syracuse University!

And finally, congrats to Samantha Cella. She’s graduating from the College of New England with a B.S. in athletic teaching. Samantha goals of doing work for the Patriots!