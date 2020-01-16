Dracula Season 2 Release Date | Potential Netflix and BBC cast, plot

Did the BBC’s Dracula drive for the count? The broadcaster’s first series of Dracula’s new adaptation has made viewers desperate for news about the future of the show, but the finale seems to indicate that there will be no further episodes.

Sherlock creators Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat wrote the series, which is heavily dependent on Bram Stoker’s pioneering vampire story of 1897, while Danish actor Claes Bang plays the role of the evil Count Dracula, following in the footsteps of famous bloodsuckers like Bela Lugosi. Christopher Lee and Gary Oldman.

Here’s everything you need to know about the rumored second Dracula series …

Will there be a Dracula Series 2?

Dracula (Claes Bang) and sister Agatha (Dolly Wells)

Although the BBC does not yet have to officially confirm a second Dracula series, Mark Gatiss had suggested in an interview with RadioTimes.com that the count would actually make a return.

“It is very difficult to kill a vampire,” said Gatiss when asked about the possibility of a second series of episodes.

“Do you know what I mean?” He continued. “What they do is resurrected.”

More recently, co-creator Steven Moffat has complained about future episodes.

“That would be given away as it ends, wouldn’t it?” He said when asked about the future of the series. “So you have to wait and see.”

And in Dracula’s last episode, The Dark Compass, the drama definitely seems to have ended …

After realizing that many of his “weaknesses” for the vampire stemmed from shame, Dracula is convinced by Sister Agatha (Wells) that he ran from it all the time before death, and the count decides to end it all. Dracula drinks the cancerous blood from Agatha’s offspring Zoe (with whom Agatha talked) and readily poisons herself when he kills both Agatha and Zoe.

“After all this time do you think I would make it hurt?” He asks.

One of the last shots in the series is a lying Dracula and Zoe, who both seem to have died when their ghosts are talking on another level, and frankly, it’s hard to see how the series could get itself out of this …

When will Dracula season 2 air?

If the BBC actually decides to run a second series, don’t expect to see anything for a while.

Although the first series consists of only three episodes, Dracula entered development two and a half years ago in June 2017. After the series was officially commissioned by the BBC in October 2018, the production took over a year, including seven months from filming!

Meanwhile, Moffat will start working on the new HBO drama “The Time Traveller’s Wife” and the BBC series “Inside Man”. So it is somewhat unclear when he will find the time to add another Dracula to his schedule.

So don’t expect anything until mid to late 2021 at the earliest. Sherlock, the earlier series by Gatiss and Moffat, was known for long gaps between the series.

What would happen in series 2 of Dracula?

Although the events in Dracula’s first season were fairly close to Stoker’s original plot, the show’s creators weren’t afraid to make changes if necessary.

When asked about the first series, Bang said, “There are things that are really lost. In a really cool way. And gives you the new attitude to Dracula. “

“Why another of those we already have? You have done it superbly before. So we needed something different and something new, and that’s what happened here. “

This would suggest that Gatiss and Moffat, even if they already used the best parts of the original book, could still find ways to take the story in new, original directions – that’s what they did with Sherlock after deliberately burning it have through the most famous stories of the second series to challenge yourself.

If there were another series, we would probably learn that Dracula survives his poisoning, and we could see him try to improve and live up to Agatha’s values ​​to do something good even if he is looking for peace in death – but based on how the show ends It’s really quite difficult to see where else to go.

Who is in the cast of Dracula Series 2?

If the series came back, Claes Bang would of course return as the evil Count Dracula – without him there couldn’t be a show. Before he took office as Graf, Bang had already received recognition for his outstanding performance in Ruben Östlund’s Arthaussatire The Square in 2017.

The first series also saw John Heffernan (Luther) as Dracula’s victim Jonathan Harker and Dolly Wells (Dolly & Em, Blunt Talk) as sister Agatha Van Helsing a great return. When it comes to the supernatural, you can never say …

Dracula episodes one through three can now be streamed on BBC iPlayer