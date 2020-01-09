Dracula Episode 1 7 Day Reviews | The show almost doubled its audience

Loading...

Dracula saw a significant increase in ratings after the consolidated seven-day numbers were created.

The horror drama debuted overnight at just 3.6 million, but has almost doubled that number after a week and is now at 7 million, according to the BBC.

These numbers include all viewers who watched the first episode of The Rules of the Beast in their first week of availability on TVs, PCs, tablets and smartphones.

It’s good news for co-creators Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss who are already celebrating this news.

The final numbers for episodes two and three of Dracula are yet to be confirmed.

Moffat and producer Sue Vertue had previously told RadioTimes.com that they suspected that the show’s numbers could be affected by the BBC’s decision to broadcast all three 90-minute episodes over a three-night period.

“I think the nights could change slightly,” said Vertue. “But we never really pay much attention to that.”

“I don’t know what the result will be,” said Moffat. “People could choose to wait longer (before watching).”

Dracula played Claes Bang as the titular and Dolly Wells as his arch enemy Agatha Van Helsing, with guest stars in the series, including Jonathan Aris (Sherlock), Sacha Dhawan (Doctor Who), Lydia West (Years and Years) and Gatiss himself.