Dracorex Hogwartsia? Casper Muggles invited Harry Potter to the Tate for fun

(Pixabay)

CASPER, Wyo. – “There are dragons” is the old medieval saying for unexplored parts of the world.

Dragons sneak into popular culture and who is better suited to research such a phenomenon than a dinosaur museum?

“Where do dragon stories come from?” Asks the Tate Geological Museum. “Was it based on dinosaur bones? Have you ever heard of the dinosaur named Dracorex Hogwartsia? “

The museum and Bloomsbury Publishing will host a Harry Potter Book Night starting Thursday, February 6, 5:30 p.m.

“We will study dragons and dinosaurs, play muggle and wizard games with the Casper College Goodstein Foundation Library, get to know owls from Audubon Wyoming, and make one or two potions,” the event description said. “Make-up, treats and pumpkin juice are offered.”

“Don’t forget to wear your favorite magician’s robe for our costume contest.”

The event is free and open to the public. The Tate Geological Museum is located at 125 College Drive in Casper.