Puerto Rican rocker Draco Rosa has released a striking new version of his 2013 song, “Quiero Vivir”. This is his first release since his Latin Sagmy album, winner of a Grammy in 2018.

“Quiero Vivir” is inspired by the poem “Tengo Ojos” by the Mexican poet Jaime Sabines. “La vida con dios, una copa de luz / Tu y yo mas allá, mas allá del amor”, sings Rosa with a somber tone: “Life with God, a cup of light / You and me beyond, beyond beyond love “. Rosa’s cool folk-rock is enhanced by dramatic orchestral arrangements; under the grandiose production, rustic banjo whispers.

Directed by Inés Mongil, the new music video for “Quiero Vivir” is full of pastoral scenes from the Puerto Rican countryside. Rosa resumes his role as a mystical man crossing the mountains, which he first explored in his 1996 classic LP, Vagabundo.

“There is something magical in ‘Quiero Vivir’ because it wastes my time and keeps me in the moment. Life seems so intimidating, like there is a clock, when we look to the future or we lose thinking about our past … but, if you stay in the moment, time does not exist. “

Rosa will serve as guest singer for Argentine rock legends Soda Stereo during their next arena tour. Other guest singers include Chris Martin of Coldplay, Juanes, Ruben Albarran of Cafe Tacvba and Mon Laferte. The tour will begin on February 29, 2020 in Bogotá, Colombia. For more details, visit SodaStereo.com.