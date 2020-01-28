(Photo via Wikimedia Commons / Stig Nygaard)

Dr. Martens, the iconic British shoe company whose boots helped define the culture of punk rock, celebrates its 60th anniversary. In an awesome DM style, the company chose to salute the glory of CBGB, the seat of American punk since the scene began in the mid-70s.

Dr. Martens released his CBGB tribute 1460 boot with two different designs. The first includes the legendary club logo rendered on the front of the shoe, CBGB & OMFUG. (The acronym stands for “Country, Bluegrass, Blues and other music for uplifting Gormandizers”, but there wasn’t much when the punks settled in.)

Read more: 10 metalcore bands that deserved much more attention

The second design presents the 1460 covered with abstract color samples created from archive images of the legendary CBGB, then manipulated to reveal a skull motif.

A representative from Dr. Martens’ internal design team noted that “CBGB had pretty cool walls in the restroom, with all of the groups traveling through CBGB, adding their own graffiti. Over time, it took off and rotten and revealed elements of interest underneath, creating his own art. We were inspired by it for printing. ”

CBGB (also affectionately known as “CB”) was located in Bowery in New York and is recognized as the seat / clubhouse of the then growing punk movement. Groups such as Ramones, Blondie and Talking Heads built their reputation there in the mid-1970s. CB also hosted many original 70s punk outfits in the UK, helping the scene get a foothold.

Read more: Dr. Martens presents the hip-hop force De’Wayne Jackson in a new mini-doc

CBGB was the home of hardcore in the 80s (Sunday mornings were downright legendary) as the music got faster, louder and (sometimes) meaner. The club has also embraced the booming indie / underground rock scene, from grunge icons of Seattle to anti-social rockers in the Midwest to the city’s different musical subcultures.

The club ceased operations in 2006 after a rent dispute forced it to close permanently. The space where the club once changed musical culture is now a commercial facade for John Varvatos.

When asked why Dr. Martens focused his line on a club that now belongs to thousands of memory banks, his response was succinct. “It is known as the birthplace of punk rock!” Ramones, Blondie (and) Patti Smith, to name a few, have been there. It’s for people who speak out and do their own thing – what we like to encourage and what we stand for as a brand. “

For more details and prices, see the Dr. Martens website.

See More: The 11 Most Punk Movies Of All Time

Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World (2010)