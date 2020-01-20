Dr. Lisa Su confirms Big Navi GPU product releases in 2020 - Graphics - News

Last week, as a postscript to the story of “Big Navi” GPUs seen online in the Eurasian Economic Commission databases, I wrote about the confirmation the AMD CEO had delivered in a CES 2020 Q&A. In short, Dr. Lisa Su agreed with a questioner who asked whether AMD should have a high-end Navi product on the discrete graphics market. Just before the weekend, AMD’s “The Bring Up” news blog shared an interview with Dr. Su in which she again confirmed a commitment to release “Big Navi” in 2020.

The above vlog touches on quite a few topics that may be interesting, so you could view the full 16 and a half minutes. The interview with the CEO of AMD starts at just over 2 minutes, but you can go straight to the ‘Hot Gossip’ section of the video, which starts at 9 minutes 55. This section contains the main news about advanced Navi graphics cards.

Dr. Lisa Su said to the presenters: “I said 2020 would be a huge year for us and I am really excited” before repeating the CES announcements made earlier this month; Ryzen Threadripper 3990X, Ryzen 4000 series mobile processors and the Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics card. “But this is just the beginning in 2020,” the CEO enthusiastically, before admitting that there is much talk on social media about ‘Big Navi’. “And I can say you’re going to see ‘Big Navi’ in 2020,” she confirmed.

Zen 3 is doing really well

Immediately after the Big Navi chat in the video above, Su said: “There may be a few people who are also wondering about Zen 3, we are really excited about it and I look forward to talking about it later in 2020” . Unfortunately, that information bone is not very meaty. On Saturday, however, Twitter-tasty Komachi shared an interesting link to some software developments with some references to Zen 3.

Ops code of the EDAC (Error Detection and Correction) family has been added to the Linux kernel for the Family 19h systems. Current CPUs of the Zen 2 microarchitecture belong to Family 17h systems. We will have to wait for Ryzen 4000 series processors to deliver Zen 3 to consumers. Remember that the mobile APUs code numbers are one step further and are already in the 4000 series, but are based on Zen 2 CPU cores.