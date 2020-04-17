Dr. Larry Volz, Chief Healthcare Officer at MercyOne Siouxland Professional medical Heart, solutions inquiries about COVID-19

Sioux Metropolis, Iowa (KTIV) — As Siouxland carries on to fight COVID-19, several of you have inquiries and some of you continue on to share them with us.

Doctor Larry Volz, Main Healthcare Officer at MercyOne Siouxland Professional medical Center offers some solutions for us.

Matt Breen: If you take hydroxychloroquine for arthritis, does is assistance secure you from COVID-19?

Dr. Larry Volz: I don’t think the response to that is definitely clear appropriate now. Hydroxychloroquine is continue to being investigated as to how efficient it is. At this point, we are applying it to deal with people, but we’re not sure how that is. If you do take hydroxychloroquine for arthritis, it will likely present some gain, if the hydroxychloroquine is valuable.

Stella Daskalakis: If I get COVID-19, does that mean I will be admitted into the clinic and be place on a ventilator?

Dr. Larry Volz: No it would not at all. The vast majority of individuals, who are contaminated with COVID-19, will very likely be handled as outpatients. Only a compact proportion of patients, likely even upwards of 20% might be hospitalized. And the smaller sized proportion of that will in the end need a ventilator. So in general, the huge majority of persons are heading to be capable to continue to be residence and will recover uneventfully.

Matt Breen: How are sufferers with COVID-19 treated?

Dr. Larry Volz: So to begin with, when they’re just handled at household, they are just addressed and supported, producing sure you happen to be managing your fever, that you happen to be keeping hydrated and waiting around for the indicators to pass. Individuals, who are admitted to the medical center, it gets a little additional challenging and we’re mastering much more about remedy. The additional people are handled, especially in the U. S., the more we are capable to keep track of that down. Some patients are addressed with hydroxychloroquine, some are dealt with with an antibiotic referred to as azithromycin. Many are taken care of with zinc. Normally, some patients might benefit from steroids and also blood thinners simply because patients who have severe COVID finish up possessing the ability to clot less difficult and are at possibility for producing blood clots.

Stella Daskalakis: If patients get well from COVID-19, are they immune from receiving it all over again?

Dr. Larry Volz: So usually in these conditions, we would assume so. The problem right now is we never have plenty of experience with COVID to know whether these individuals will be immune or not. We assume that they will be and this genuinely ties into antibody testing due to the fact now that we have some antibody screening, the solution you have to establish is, are you nonetheless ready to be contaminated or not. We never solidly know that respond to but.

Matt Breen: What must I do if I’m sensation stressed or overwhelmed simply because of the pandemic?

Dr. Larry Volz: We have to understand proper now that practically anyone in culture has some tension associated to this. And it just really comes down to standard stress administration skills. Make absolutely sure we’re finding sufficient rest, that we’re performing exercises and having effectively. If you are susceptible to tension and anxiousness and you’re using medicine for that, make certain you happen to be staying up with your medication, hoping to steer clear of observing the news all the time and obtaining overwhelmed, remaining off Facebook to some extent for the reason that it is debilitating. And if you sense the anxiety is frustrating, your genuinely require to contact your main care provider and wander via that with them, and identify regardless of whether you need to have supplemental treatment.

