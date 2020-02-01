Dr. Doofenshmirtz from ‘Phineas and Ferb’ sings ‘Bad Guy’: Watch

It is the number that the Tri-State Area takes over.

On Friday, a Phineas and Ferb fan shared a video from the co-creator of the Dan Povenmire show who showed Billie Eilish’s hit “Bad Guy” on Twitter.

Povenmire, that series of villains Heinz Doofenshmirtz pronounced, rewrote the song in the treacherous ways of his character and later performed it at the Disney Channel Holiday Party. Fans who had just seen the fast-growing music career of Doofenshmirtz were delighted.

Just listen:

The texts, as Povenmire wrote them, are:

Labcoat, now red on my bloody nose

When you visit us we will explode

But first I get caught in prose

I’m too noisy.

I cry myself to sleep at night

Tragic stories full of resentment

And every day I get into a fight

With a blue-green platypus

So you’re a tough guy

A semi-aquatic rough guy

I think you’re such a good guy

My bad plans reprove, dude

I’m that bad type

Evil science grad type

No love of daddy type

People call me “crazy” type

I’m the bad guy

duh

I’m not that bad

I think I’m pretty happy I can still scare you

I have this new inator, I mean,

You don’t know what it does

But maybe that’s cuz

I’m taking over the tristate area.

Povenmire dropped “Bad Guy (Doofenschmirtz version)” for the first time in October. You can listen to a higher quality recording on its YouTube channel.

