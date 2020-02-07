Dr. Coronavirus Whistleblower Li Wenliang died a powerful martyr for free speech in China

HONG KONG – On Thursday evening, Dr.’s heart stopped. Li Wenliang. Li is only 34 years old and normal in good health, and became a hero for millions of Chinese for his efforts in December to warn of the outbreak of the corona virus in Wuhan. And because of his popularity – aware that his death could cause nationwide resentment – the doctors who supervised his treatment spent more than three hours trying to resuscitate him.

According to a person who was in the room and later spoke with a local reporter, one of the doctors who tried to keep Li alive told the others: “Buy time for the organization (leadership of China) to respond.”

In other words, the authorities would not let Li die officially. Even as his body gave up, the Chinese Communist Party produced a story of brave attempts to make him breathe. And they were right to worry because Li is now seen by the public not only as a victim of the furious epidemic he was trying to stop, but as a martyr for free speech.

Under the CCP rule it is customary to see people with talent, heart and backbone as goals. Eventually, they are crushed, making the voice of the party the only source of information that dictates what happened. For a moment Li managed to break through this impasse.

In December Dr. Li is a cluster of patients with a virus that apparently was picked up at a meat and poultry market in Wuhan, a city in central China with a population larger than metropolitan Chicago. Li sent messages to a medical school alumni chat group and wondered if SARS – the severe acute respiratory syndrome that killed nearly 800 people worldwide in 2002 and 2003 – had returned.

He was arrested by the police and accused of “spreading rumors.” They said to him: “We hope that you will remain calm and think carefully, and we solemnly warn you: if you are stubborn and keep your own opinion and do not regret and continue to perform illegal activities, you will be punished by law. ”

It was all part of a cover-up that got out of hand and led to the worldwide spread of the deadly virus.

“A healthy society should not have just one vote.”

– Dr. Li Wenliang, who died of the corona virus for which he warned

Officially known as 2019-nCoV, it is forcing more and more cities in China to close partially or completely and many people, limited to their homes, go online to make contact with others. They mainly used WeChat, the most popular social network in the country. On Thursday evening and Friday morning, almost every private item on the platform was about Li.

Government agencies quickly gave censorship instructions to media channels: “Regarding the death of Wuhan Central Hospital Dr. Li Wenliang, strict adherence to standard sources,” they warned. “It is strictly forbidden for reports to use self-media contributions, and sites may not use pop-up warnings, comments, or sensations. Control the temperature of interactive sections securely, do not set up special sections, gradually pull the subject out of the Hot Search lists and manage strictly harmful information. “

But on Friday the flood of WeChat feeds continued. In particular, a verse is often mentioned that poetically increases self-sacrifice for the greater good: “He who holds firewood for the masses is the one who succumbs to the cold in snowstorm and snow.”

People in China are bitter, frustrated, exhausted. In Li’s passing, they see that the CCP does not protect Chinese citizens at a critical moment. Trapped in their homes with no end in sight, people may feel safe and adequately cared for, but the promise of caged comfort fell apart when the nation faced a crisis.

After the news became known that Li had died, two hashtags quickly became trending topics on Weibo, a Chinese social media platform similar to Twitter. One demanded an apology from the Wuhan government on behalf of Li. The other was simpler: “We want freedom of expression.”

Both topics contain five-digit entries before the party’s censors took them down. But anger raged throughout the country, especially in Wuhan. Around 6 o’clock on Friday morning there was another topic in the trend at Weibo: “We demand freedom of expression.” Messages with that label yielded 3 million views before censors removed them.

Meanwhile, Global Times, a nationalist state-run media outlet that serves as the mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party, called Li a “whistleblower” who appropriates his efforts to control the virus at an early stage by giving him a to give official approval.

Little is known about the corona virus that has infected just over 31,000 people since Friday afternoon and killed 637 patients. (Those are the official figures; virology experts and doctors in Hubei warn that the actual figures are much higher.) What we do know is this: it is contagious, even flu-like in that regard. And we also know that the current footprint – concentrated in China but present on multiple continents – is the result of human greed and the overarching need of CCP devices to hold on to power.

After Li was declared dead, medical workers visited the intensive care unit where he was being treated. They still wore hazmat suits, glasses, and medical masks and stopped in front of the doorway to take deep bows and pay their last respect.

Li’s death was unexpected. He was young and healthy, and people thought that perhaps because he was a doctor who helped those who were infected, perhaps because he was one of the first people to realize what was going to happen, he would receive the best care possible. But that is not the case in China now.

A doctor in Hubei with whom I spoke said more than two-thirds of his staff were infected, but it is unlikely that they will be treated soon. Even if hospitals throughout the province have not yet been slammed, the regulations say that all medical staff who fall ill due to their constant exposure to the sick, like everyone else, must follow the backlog. There are just too many people who need medical help.

Li, perhaps feeling that his condition was deteriorating every day, shared his thoughts in an interview at the beginning of February with Caixin, a Beijing-based publication with a team of reporters who chose to stay in the infection zone when blockages and roadblocks arose. “A healthy society should not have just one voice,” he told them.

It is a message that is posted and re-posted millions of times in WeChat and Weibo in China, bringing together many voices that are normally silent. When a nation thinks of him, 1.4 billion people remember that he has done the right thing, and the government has failed them – and Li – in ways that cannot be remedied.

