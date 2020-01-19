Dozens of people were injured when Iraqi protesters put pressure on the government

BAGHDAD – Iraqi security forces injured dozens of demonstrators on Sunday when renewed anti-government demonstrations seized the capital and southern Iraq, activists and officials said.

The mass protests had lost steam when rising tensions between US and Iran threatened an open conflict on Iraqi soil in recent weeks.

When the regional crisis receded, Iraqi activists gave the government a one-week deadline to respond to their demands for major political reforms or said they would increase pressure with new demonstrations.

The uprising began on October 1, when thousands of Iraqis took to the streets to deny unbridled government corruption, poor public services and a scarcity of jobs. Protesters demand an end to the sectarian political system of Iraq, in addition to early elections and the resignation of the ruling elite.

On Sunday 27 people were injured in clashes between protesters and security forces in central Baghdad. Security forces fired tear gas to disperse crowds on Tayaran Square and nearby Sinak Bridge, 23 wounded, an activist and two medical officials said. Some protesters hurled stones at the police, injuring four staff members, a security officer and two medical officers said.

The Iraqi officials spoke on condition of anonymity in accordance with the regulations.

Three Iraqi activists said that more meetings are planned in the coming days because the protesters are trying to refocus public attention on their mass movement.

Tensions between the US and Iran peaked after a US drone attack killed a top Iranian commander and Iraqi militia leader outside of Baghdad international airport. These murders caused days of political unrest in the region and Iraq that led to Iraqi lawmakers calling for a withdrawal of US troops.

Supporters of the influential Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr say they are organizing a mass protest this week to support calls for the removal of US troops from Iraq in response to the US drone attack. The planned meetings in support of al-Sadr have led to fears of more clashes with anti-government protesters, who say they are against both Iranian and American influence in Iraqi affairs.

Protesters stood at an impasse with security forces on three strategic bridges – Sinak, Ahrar and Jumhuriyah – that lead to the fortified Green Zone, the seat of the Iraqi government.

In the meantime, the Iraqi parliament has postponed a critical session on Sunday due to a lack of quorum. Lawmakers were expected to discuss candidates to replace the departing Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi, who resigned in December under pressure from protesters. The next session is expected to be held on Wednesday.

Earlier on Sunday, protests burned tires that cut off the main roads in Baghdad.

Protests were also held in the southern provinces of Najaf, Dhi Qar, Karbala and Basra.

Activists feared that parallel protests planned by al-Sadr’s supporters on Friday might obscure their peaceful anti-government movement. Al-Sadr, however, has emerged as an advocate of the movement. Many of the demonstrators come from the impoverished areas of Baghdad where the Shiite leader enjoys broad support; his militia group, Saraya al-Salam, has acted as unarmed protectors for the demonstrators.

In a statement on Sunday, al-Sadr said he supported the recent escalation by anti-government protesters and blamed the political elite for not electing a new prime minister.

But activists said the protests summoned by al-Sadr supporters to expel American troops could weaken their hard-fought movement.

“We are afraid of one side trying to fight with the other,” said Ahmed, 34, one of the protest organizers on Tahrir Square in Baghdad, the epicenter of the movement. “For our part, we remain calm and focus on our goals.”

___

Associated Press writer Murtada Faraj has contributed.

Samya Kullab and Qassem Abdul-Zahra, The Associated Press