Dozens of Iraqi protesters were injured when the unrest against the government resumed

BAGHDAD (Reuters) – Two Iraqi police officers were killed and dozens of protesters were wounded in clashes with security forces on Monday in Baghdad and other cities, medical and security officials said.

At Tayaran Square in Baghdad, demonstrators dropped petrol bombs and stones at the police over night, who had answered with tear gas and stun grenades.

Elsewhere in southern Iraq, hundreds of protesters burned tires and blocked main streets in several cities, including Nassiriya, Kerbala and Amara. They say that Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi has failed to keep his promise, including the appointment of a new government that is acceptable to the Iraqis.

“They (security forces) should stop shooting and aiming, who are they and who are we? Both sides are Iraqis. So why are you killing your brothers?” said a protester in Baghdad who refused to give her name.

In the Iraqi oil city of Basra, two police officers were hit and killed by a civil vehicle during the protest, security forces said. The driver tried to avoid the scene of clashes between demonstrators and security forces when driving against the two officers.

The Baghdad police said their armed forces have reopened all roads blocked by “violent gatherings”. Fourteen officers were wounded near Tahrir Square, including head injuries and broken bones.

According to a Reuters witness, traffic on a highway between Baghdad and the southern cities was interrupted. Production in the southern oil fields is not affected by the unrest, said oil officers.

Mass protests have hit Iraq since October 1. Most young demonstrators are calling for a political system to be revised that they think is deeply corrupt and that most Iraqis are in poverty. More than 450 people were killed.

The number of demonstrators had dropped, but protests resumed last week. Protesters attempted to maintain momentum after paying attention to the risk of a US-Iran conflict after Washington killed Tehran’s colonel-general in an airstrike in Iraq.

The murder of Qasem Soleimani, to which Tehran responded by launching a missile attack on two Iraqi military bases with US troops, has highlighted the influence of some foreign powers in Iraq, particularly Iran and the United States.

