Dozens of Animals Rescued After Law Enforcement Search (Photos)

At around noon today, Casper Police Department animal welfare officers rescued dozens of animals from a home in Natrona County.

Police officers report that the APOs December 2019 responded to a call for an animal problem in a residential home on Boles Road in Natrona County. Officials found dozens of animals on the property in extremely unsanitary conditions with obvious signs of neglect.

“After several attempts to help the owner create a better animal care plan, animal welfare officers received a search warrant for the property,” a statement said Thursday.

The search warrant was served on Thursday, January 9, 2020. The officers worked over three hours to find and rescue the animals on the property.

A total of 45 small dogs, a large dog, a cat and 15 rabbits were saved.

All animals were transported to Metro Animal Shelter for veterinary inspection and rehabilitation while the investigation continues.

“This team of animal welfare officers belongs to the most dedicated and compassionate group of

People I’ve ever known, ”said APO Sergeant Scott Schell. “What we do is not easy. We are around here

Protect the animals in our community. We did just that today. “

CPD Animal Protection Officers, also known as Metro Animal Control Officers, are employees of

the Casper Police Department. Metro Animal Services is a service of the Casper Police

Department for the City of Casper and surrounding towns, municipalities and areas of Natrona County.

More information on this study and animal welfare will be released as it becomes available.

The rescue is a collaboration between the Casper Police Department, CPD Animal Protection

Officers, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office and Metro Animal Shelter.

While this case is being investigated, these animals are not readily available for adoption.

All photos courtesy of the Casper Police Department.