dozens dead and nearly 200 injured in a stampede during a procession for the killed general

Loading...

Iranian state television said 32 people were killed and 190 others injured in a stampede that broke out during a funeral procession for a general killed in an American air strike. Television reports that the stampede broke out in Kerman , the birthplace of General Qassem Soleimani where the Tuesday procession, a procession in Tehran drew more than a million people to the Iranian capital, clogging both the main arteries and the side streets of Tehran. The outpouring of grief was an unprecedented honor for a man regarded by the Iranians as a national hero for his work as head of the Quds Expeditionary Guard Force. The United States accuses him of the murder of American troops in Iraq and accused him of plotting new attacks just before his death on Friday in a drone strike near Baghdad airport. Soleimani also led forces in Syria, supporting President Bashar Assad in a long war, and he was also the spokesperson for Iranian proxies in countries like Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen. The U.S. government warns ships crossing the Middle East waterways, which are crucial to global energy supply, that there is “ the possibility of Iranian action against U.S. maritime interests ” in the region. The US Maritime Administration issued the warning on Tuesday, citing growing threats after the death of Soleimani. Oil tankers were the target of mine attacks last year, the United States charged Iran. Tehran denied being responsible, although it seized oil tankers around the crucial Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which 20% of the world’s crude oil passes. The head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards threatened on Tuesday to “set fire to” US-backed locations over the death of Soleimani, eliciting shouts from the crowd of supporters of “Death to Israel!” Hossein Salami made the commitment in front of a crowd of thousands gathered in a central square in Kerman, and his wish reflected the demands of top Iranian officials – from the supreme chief of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to others – as well as supporters of the entire Islamic Republic, demanding retaliation against America for a massacre that dramatically increased tensions in the Middle East. Mourners in Kerman dressed in black carried posters of Soleimani, a man whose murder prompted the Supreme Leader of Iran to cry on his coffin on Monday as a crowd declared by police to be in the millet of lions filled the streets of Tehran. The Soleimani massacre has already prompted Tehran to abandon the remaining limits of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, his successor and others vowing to take revenge. Parliament in Baghdad has called for the expulsion of all US troops from Iraqi soil, analysts fear it will allow ISIS operatives to return.The remains of Solimani and those killed in the strike aerial were brought to a central square in Kerman, a desert town surrounded by mountains that dates back to the days of the Silk Road. Speaking to Kerman, Salami praised the exploits of Soleimani, describing him as essential for supporting Palestinian groups, Houthi rebels in Yemen and Shiite militias in Iraq and Syria. As a martyr, Soleimani posed an even greater threat to the enemies of Iran, said Salami. “We will take revenge. We will burn them where they want, ”said Salami, shouting“ Death to Israel! “Israel is a long-standing regional enemy of Iran. According to a report released Tuesday by the semi-official Tasnim news agency, Iran has worked 13 sets of revenge plans for the murder of Soleimani. The report quotes Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, saying that even the weakest among them would be a “historic nightmare” for the United States. He declined to give details: “If American troops do not leave not our area willingly and standing, we will do something to transport their bodies horizontally, “said Shamkhani. The Iranian parliament, meanwhile, has passed an urgent bill declaring command of the US military to the Pentagon and those who act on its behalf in the murder of Soleimani as “terrorists”, subject to Iranian sanctions. The measure appears to be an attempt to reflect a decision by President Donald Trump in April to declare the Revolutionary Guard a “terrorist organization”. The US Department of Defense used the designation of the Guard as a terrorist organization in the United States to support the strike that killed Soleimani. . The Iranian parliament’s decision, taken through a special procedure to speed up the bill, comes as officials across the country threaten to respond to the murder of Soleimani. The vote also saw lawmakers approve funding for the Quds Force with an additional 200 million euros, or Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the United States had refused to issue him a visa to travel to New York for the next meetings at the United Nations. The United States, as the host of the United Nations headquarters, is expected to allow foreign officials to attend such meetings. “It is because they fear that someone will go there and tell the American people the truth,” said Zarif. “But they are wrong. The world is not limited to New York. You can also speak with the Americans from Tehran and we will.” The United States Department of State did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Solemani will be buried later Tuesday between the graves of Enayatollah Talebizadeh and Mohammad Hossein Yousef Elahi, two former Guard comrades, both who died in Operation Dawn 8 in the Iran war with Iraq in the 1980s in which Soleimani also took part, a 1986 amphibious attack that cut Iraq from the Persian Gulf and led to the end of the bloody war that killed 1 million people.

Iranian state television claims that 35 people were killed and 48 others injured in a stampede which broke out during a funeral procession for a general killed in an American air strike.

Television reports indicate that the stampede broke out in Kerman, the home town of General Qassem Soleimani, where the procession was underway on Tuesday.

A procession in Tehran on Monday drew more than a million people to the Iranian capital, clogging both the main arteries and the side streets of Tehran.

The outpouring of grief was an unprecedented honor for a man considered by the Iranians to be a national hero for his work as head of the Quds Expeditionary Force.

The United States accuses him of the murder of American troops in Iraq and accused him of plotting new attacks just before his death on Friday in a drone strike near Baghdad airport. Soleimani also led forces in Syria, supporting President Bashar Assad in a long war, and he was also the spokesperson for Iranian proxies in countries like Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen.

The US government warns ships crossing the Middle East waterways, which are crucial to global energy supply, that there is “the possibility of Iranian action against American maritime interests” in the region.

The U.S. Maritime Administration issued the warning on Tuesday, citing growing threats after the death of Soleimani.

Oil tankers were the target of mine attacks last year, the United States charged Iran. Tehran has denied being responsible, although it seized oil tankers around the crucial Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which 20% of the world’s crude oil flows.

The head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards threatened on Tuesday to “set fire to” US-backed places after the death of Soleimani, eliciting shouts from the crowd of supporters of “Death in Israel!”

Hossein Salami made the commitment in front of a crowd of thousands gathered in a central square in Kerman, and his wish reflected the demands of senior Iranian officials – from the supreme leader of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to others – as well as supporters of the entire Islamic Republic, demanding retaliation against America for a massacre that dramatically increased tensions across the Middle East.

Mourners in Kerman dressed in black carried posters bearing the image of Soleimani, a man whose murder prompted the Supreme Leader of Iran to cry on his coffin on Monday as a crowd said by police that ‘it was in the millions of streets of Tehran.

The Soleimani massacre has already prompted Tehran to abandon the remaining limits of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, his successor and others vowing to take revenge. In Baghdad, parliament called for the expulsion of all US troops from Iraqi soil, which analysts fear will allow ISIS militants to return.

The remains of Soleimani and those of others killed in the air strike were brought to a central plaza in Kerman, a desert town surrounded by mountains that dates back to the days of the Silk Road.

Speaking to Kerman, Salami praised the exploits of Soleimani, describing him as essential to support Palestinian groups, Houthi rebels in Yemen and Shiite militias in Iraq and Syria. As a martyr, Soleimani posed an even greater threat to the enemies of Iran, said Salami.

“We will take revenge. We will set fire where they want, ”said Salami, shouting“ Death to Israel! “

Israel is Iran’s long-standing regional enemy.

According to a report released on Tuesday by the semi-official Tasnim news agency, Iran has developed 13 sets of revenge plans for the murder of Soleimani. The report quoted Ali Shamkhani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, as saying that even the weakest among them would be a “historic nightmare” for the United States. He refused to give details,

“If the American troops do not leave our area voluntarily and standing, we will do something to transport their bodies horizontally,” said Shamkhani.

The Iranian parliament, meanwhile, has passed an urgent bill declaring command of the US military to the Pentagon and those who act on its behalf in the murder of Soleimani as “terrorists”, subject to Iranian sanctions. The measure appears to be an attempt to reflect a decision by President Donald Trump in April to declare the Revolutionary Guards a “terrorist organization”.

The US Department of Defense used the designation of the Guard as a terrorist organization in the United States to support the strike that killed Soleimani. The Iranian parliament’s decision, taken through a special procedure to expedite the bill, comes as officials across the country threaten to retaliate for the murder of Soleimani.

The vote also saw lawmakers approve funding for the Quds Force with an additional € 200 million, or about $ 224 million.

Also on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the United States has refused to issue him a visa to travel to New York for upcoming meetings at the United Nations. The United States, as the host of the United Nations headquarters, is expected to allow foreign representatives to attend such meetings.

“It is because they fear that someone will go there and tell the American people the truth,” said Zarif. “But they are wrong. The world is not limited to New York. You can also speak with the Americans from Tehran and we will.”

The United States Department of State did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Solemani will be buried later Tuesday between the graves of Enayatollah Talebizadeh and Mohammad Hossein Yousef Elahi, two former comrades in the Guard. The two died during Operation Dawn 8 in the Iranian war of the 1980s with Iraq in which Soleimani also participated, a 1986 amphibious assault that cut Iraq from the Persian Gulf and led to the end of the bloody war that killed 1 million people.

.