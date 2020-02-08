Downtown to receive second snow lift of the season paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

(file photo / paNOW staff)

By Ronald Quaroni

Shovel snow

February 8, 2020

Although it may be earlier than the city would like, the center of Prince Albert will get its second snow lift of the season.

Starting on Sunday evening and ending on Monday morning, crews will scrape, plow and load loaded snow and ice.

“It is very important that we get (this is done). The track formation in the gutters has become really bad because of the warm-up cycle and that is the biggest reason we come in,” Roadways Manager Brent Kennedy told paNOW. “Our biggest challenge is snowing because it is now frozen. Sometimes (operators) have to make two or three passes over the same spot to break the ice along the curb.”

In the winter Prince Albert usually has two snow clears in the city center, the second comes later in the season. Because of this year’s freeze-thaw cycle, the need for earlier clearance was needed according to Kennedy.