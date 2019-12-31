Downtown Montreal stabbing leaves man in critical condition – Montreal

Loading...

Published on December 31, 2019

A 26-year-old man is in critical condition after police say he was stabbed in the torso in downtown Montreal early Tuesday morning.

Montreal police spokesman Manuel Couture said two suspects had fled the scene before the police officers arrived. No arrests were made.

According to the investigators, there was a rapid fight between the victim and the suspects on Ste-Catherine Street around 2:30 p.m.

According to the police, the injured person was hospitalized. According to Couture, he remains in critical condition from 7:30 a.m.

A security area has been set up on site.

An investigation is ongoing.

