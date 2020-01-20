Downton Abbey's new TV show is painfully accurate

Pasadena, California – The historical costumes of a Julian Fellowes drama can be unbearably precise, as an actress found out in his new series “Belgravia”.

The epix drama by Downton Abbey creator Fellowes and executive producer Gareth Neame takes place in 19th century London and features Tamsin Greig, who starred in the television comedy “Episodes”, and Philip Glenister (“Cranford”).

When asked whether the complex outfits were difficult or easy to work with, Greig answered quickly.

“Do you think they look simple?” She said. “Within a week of the shoot, I was looked after by an osteopath, and I realized that I would have been better prepared if I had worn a corset a few hours a day in the weeks leading up to the shoot.”

It’s impossible to get the silhouette of the 1840s without women’s underwear, she said. If the actresses in the limited series look like they’re comfortable, Greig added, “It’s really great to play.”

Alice Eve (“Bombshell”) and Ella Purnell (“Sweetbitter”) also play the leading role in the series and attended a presentation to television critics on Saturday. The six-part drama will premiere on April 12.

“Belgravia”, located in the great London district of this name, was adapted from Fellowes from his novel of the same name from 2016. Fellowes was asked to compare the series with “Downton Abbey”, the successful TV drama that took place in the early 20th century. The projects reflect the periods in which they are located.

For the Epix Limited series, it is “the rise of the great Victorian era of manufacturing and money and … the expansion of London,” he said. “While you could say that Downton was on the other side of the hill, it was part of the decline, especially when we were chasing it through the 1920s.”

“Belgravia” is a “can-do show,” he said. “It’s really about people getting what they want, despite the difficulties society is putting in their way. But I hope it’s essentially a kind of uplifting story.”

Fellowes was pleased to receive last year’s Downton Abbey theatrical version, which was released on PBS four years after the end of the series, but was non-binding about the possibility of a second film. He has another TV series in the works, “The Gilded Age” for HBO, set in America in the 1880s.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.