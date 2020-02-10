‘Downton Abbey’ star Joanne Froggatt divorces husband James

“Downton Abbey” star Joanne Froggatt confirmed that she and husband James Cannon “have been divorced for a while”.

“I look to the future,” she told The Telegraph during the weekend. “I’m just going to hug this year and see what happens.”

She and Cannon, a former IT consultant, got the hang of it in October 2012. “Downton Abbey” co-stars Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael and Allen Leech attended the wedding in Oxfordshire.

The former couple have set up a production company together, which they still want to implement as a joint effort.

“But the company is doing really well and we have a number of projects in development,” she said.

Despite the turmoil in her personal life, Froggat looks forward to the coming year, including the achievement of a milestone birthday.

“They say life starts at 40 and it certainly won’t be something I’m afraid of,” she said. “Yes, I thought I would do this, that and the other by the time I was 40, but everyone has those thoughts.”

She added: “I thought I would win an Oscar, marry three children, and live in Hollywood. But those are dreams that you have when you are a teenager. And then you go through the reality of life and nothing works as you expect, good or bad. “

.