Downloads of a pandemic game wave as the news about Coronavirus spreads

Interest in the continued spread of the corona virus has had an unintended side effect for UK-based Ndemic Creations, makers of Plague Inc. a peak in popularity in recent weeks, becoming the most downloaded iPhone app in China on January 21 and in the United States on January 23, according to tracking company App Annie.

The sharp increase in interest has prompted Ndemic to issue a statement urging players not to rely on the app for information about protecting the current spread of the corona virus. “Remember that Plague Inc. is a game, not a scientific model, and that the current coronavirus outbreak is a very real situation that affects a huge number of people,” the statement partially states. “We always recommend that players get their information directly from local and international health authorities.”

At the same time, Ndemic notes that Plague Inc. “specifically designed … to be realistic and informative, without making serious real-world problems sensational.” The company refers to a 2013 CDC interview that emphasizes online research on the game, as well as its use as “an educational tool – teachers and professors often contact me to let me know how they used Plague Inc.” to illustrate biological and economic concepts for their students. “

This is not the first time that Plague Inc. has benefited from realistic news about epidemics; Ndemic also issued a statement during the Ebola outbreak in 2014, in which he noted, for example, the game’s contributions to global health care charities. Ndemic notes that “when there is an outbreak of disease, we see an increase in players because people want to know more about how diseases spread and understand the complexity of viral outbreaks.”

This time the added interest in the game was large enough to temporarily take the Ndemic website offline “due to very high player numbers.” Ndemic also tweeted that its “multiplayer servers and custom scenarios are struggling to cope with very high player numbers.”

Ndemic refers players to the WHO for current information about the corona virus. The disease now has more than 2,800 reported cases worldwide and has caused at least 80 deaths.

