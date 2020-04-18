Download RollingSky2 DARKSiDERS free Full Version

Download RollingSky2 DARKSiDERS free

About RollingSky2



Following a world-famous rhythm game “Rolling sky”, Rolling sky2 is a game where you can easily launch an incredibly wonderful adventure by simple movements of your fingers.

Offering challenging missions but a friendly gaming experience for beginners, the game is also a combination of top-notch anime and soundtrack that will definitely get you hooked!

How to play

Tap the screen to the beat of the music to avoid various objects.

Characteristics

● A playable anime film with a magical journey stimulating visual and auditory sensation.

● Original soundtracks

● Suitable for beginners and suitable for all players of different levels

● Unique missions and game rules combine with abundant stories and music

RollingSky2 DARKSiDERS Review

Technical specifications of this version.

Game version: initial version

Interface language: English

Audio language: English

Uploader / Repacker group: Darksiders

Game file name: RollingSky2_DARKSiDERS.iso

Game download size: 1.3 GB

RollingSky2 DARKSiDERS system requirements

Before starting the free download of RollingSky2 DARKSiDERS, make sure that your PC meets the minimum system requirements.

Minimum:

* OS: Windows10

* Processor: Intel i5-6500 3.2 GHz

* Memory: 8 GB RAM

* Graphics: NVIDIA Quadro K620

* DirectX: version 12

* Storage: 1 GB of available space