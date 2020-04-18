Download RollingSky2 DARKSiDERS free Full Version

Download RollingSky2 DARKSiDERS free
About RollingSky2
Following a world-famous rhythm game “Rolling sky”, Rolling sky2 is a game where you can easily launch an incredibly wonderful adventure by simple movements of your fingers.
Offering challenging missions but a friendly gaming experience for beginners, the game is also a combination of top-notch anime and soundtrack that will definitely get you hooked!
How to play
Tap the screen to the beat of the music to avoid various objects.
Characteristics
● A playable anime film with a magical journey stimulating visual and auditory sensation.
● Original soundtracks
● Suitable for beginners and suitable for all players of different levels
● Unique missions and game rules combine with abundant stories and music
RollingSky2 DARKSiDERS Review
Technical specifications of this version.
Game version: initial version
Interface language: English
Audio language: English
Uploader / Repacker group: Darksiders
Game file name: RollingSky2_DARKSiDERS.iso
Game download size: 1.3 GB
RollingSky2 DARKSiDERS system requirements
Before starting the free download of RollingSky2 DARKSiDERS, make sure that your PC meets the minimum system requirements.
Minimum:
* OS: Windows10
* Processor: Intel i5-6500 3.2 GHz
* Memory: 8 GB RAM
* Graphics: NVIDIA Quadro K620
* DirectX: version 12
* Storage: 1 GB of available space